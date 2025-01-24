Who are the final five in The Traitors UK season 3? Details explored

The final five contestants of The Traitors UK season 3 have reached the last stage of the competition after surviving numerous eliminations and twists. They have navigated a game of deception, trust, and strategy and now face the final challenge. The Traitors UK's five remaining players are Alexander, Charlotte, Frankie, Jake, and Leanne.

In The Traitors UK finale, these contestants must determine whether the Faithful can expose all the Traitors or if the Traitors can remain undetected to claim the prize money.

Meet The Traitors UK season 3 final five

1) Alexander

The Traitors UK season 3 (Image via BBC)

Alexander has shared that making it to the final five was an unexpected achievement. He reflected on the support he received from his fellow contestants throughout the game, which played a significant role in his survival.

"I've been really lucky that I've been under enough suspicion not to get murdered, but at the same time, I've not been under enough suspicion to get banished!"

He noted that his favorite moments were the connections he built with other players, which he values more than the competition.

"The best part is the relationships that I've made inside the game, which I will take out the game, no matter what."

For Alexander, winning the show would be a nice addition to the experience, but he emphasized that the opportunity to be part of the game was already a rewarding achievement.

"Winning the show would be the cherry on top of the cake."

2) Charlotte

The Traitors UK season 3 (Image via BBC)

Charlotte expressed surprise at making it to the final stages of the competition, highlighting how difficult it is to win The Traitors. She described being recruited as a Traitor as a highlight of her journey, allowing her to experience the game differently.

"The best moment of my experience was definitely being recruited as a Traitor because it allowed me to see the game from the other side to a Faithful."

She expressed that the experience of being recruited as a Traitor was particularly memorable, allowing her to see the game from a new perspective, saying,

"Being a Traitor was something I really wanted coming into the game...It allowed me to see the game from the other side to a Faithful."

Charlotte also discussed the importance of resilience and how the game's challenges allowed her to show her true self.

"I'm proud of my resilience when I've defended myself at the Round Table and really tried to play the game in its truest sense."

3) Frankie

The Traitors UK season 3 (Image via BBC)

Frankie admitted that she was surprised to make it to the final five, having expected to be eliminated early. She found the Missions to be a highlight of the experience, particularly when she exceeded her expectations in completing them.

"I really surprised myself. They were just so much fun and I really enjoyed being part of a team."

For Frankie, winning the competition would be of significant personal importance. She expressed how much it would mean to her family, particularly her sons, to see her succeed.

"Winning the show would mean so much to me on so many different levels. It would be so lovely for my sons to see me win and to see me doing something different."

She also mentioned how the experience had changed her perception of herself, particularly in terms of resilience and self-confidence.

"I've learnt so much about myself...I’ve also learnt that my way of playing the game was to be myself and to be kind and caring and actually that goes a long way."

4) Jake

The Traitors UK season 3 (Image via BBC)

Jake expressed his gratitude for making it this far, mentioning that he had not expected to survive the early stages of The Traitors UK. He emphasized the importance of building relationships and being adaptable, both of which helped him progress in the competition.

"I was just going in to be myself and make as many friends as I could and be as flexible and adaptable as I could be."

Jake also noted the significance of his role in identifying Traitors early on, which contributed to his survival.

"Getting Linda out was a highlight of mine because I had been hunting her from day one!"

For Jake, achieving victory would allow him to advocate for the Cerebral Palsy and disability communities and show appreciation for his family.

"One of the big reasons I came on the show was to represent the Cerebral Palsy and disability community, showing that anything is possible if you put your mind to it."

5) Leanne

The Traitors UK season 3 (Image via BBC)

Leanne described feeling overwhelmed and surprised at making it to the final five, as she had initially set low expectations for herself. She reflected on how much more challenging the game was than she had anticipated, particularly in terms of the emotional complexity of being a Faithful.

"I came into the game really, really wanting to be a Traitor, but I found it hard enough being a Faithful."

Leanne shared that the friendships she developed throughout the game were among the most valuable outcomes, highlighting how these relationships would last beyond the show.

"My favourite part outside the game, is the friendships that I've made, because genuinely, they are going to be friends for life, more so like family."

For Leanne, winning The Traitors UK would be a personal victory, an opportunity to expand her family, and a legacy to leave her children.

"It gives us another chance to have another baby and expand our family. It’s something for my little boys to look back at in a couple of years and think, wow, my mum did that."

Stay tuned for The Traitors UK season 3 final episode on January 24, 2025.

