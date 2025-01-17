Who got eliminated in The Traitors UK season 3 episode 8? Details explored

In The Traitors UK season 3, episode 8, Anna and Alex were the two contestants who were eliminated from the show. Anna was "murdered" during the night by the Traitors, while Alex was "banished" during the roundtable deliberations. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, this season premiered on January 1, bringing back the psychological drama.

Before this episode of The Traitors UK, 13 contestants had already been eliminated, leaving alliances and rivalries in full swing. With the latest exits, the Faithfuls and Traitors alike will struggle to stay in the game.

How Anna and Alex were murdered and banished respectively on The Traitors UK season 3 episode 8?

The Traitors UK episode began with Traitor Charlotte selecting a target for her first "murder." Anna was chosen over other potential targets, Lisa and Jake. This decision followed Anna's earlier accusations against Minah, a Traitor, during the previous night’s roundtable. At breakfast, it was revealed that Anna had been eliminated overnight, leaving the other candidates safe for the time being.

Anna’s elimination highlighted her earlier gameplay, where she had attempted to expose Traitors but ultimately became their victim. Her vocal accusations may have painted her as a threat, making her an evident target for the Traitors' tactics.

On the other hand, during the roundtable, suspicions turned toward Alex after he made comments about Linda’s behavior. These remarks were interpreted by Joe and others as a possible slip, drawing attention to him. Despite Alex’s efforts to explain himself, the momentum against him grew.

Votes were split initially between Alex, Leon, and Freddie. However, a decisive shift occurred, resulting in Alex’s banishment. He revealed his status as a Faithful after his elimination, hinting at the Faithfuls' misstep in identifying a Traitor during this round.

Who is Anna?

Anna, a 28-year-old swimming teacher from County Wicklow, Ireland, joined the competition with a passion for strategic gameplay. Speaking about her approach to the game in an interview with BBC before The Traitors UK aired, she shared:

“I think a good game plan is to figure out who the Traitor is and become good friends with them; that would help get you to the end.”

Anna described herself as a “big talker” who enjoyed using conversation to build connections and gather information. Her goal was to stay calm under pressure, which she believed would help her avoid suspicion. Despite her strategic mindset, her accusation against Minah likely sealed her fate.

Anna also expressed enthusiasm for the physical and mental challenges within the competition. She stated that while she excelled at teamwork, she found problem-solving missions more daunting:

“I’m thinking, don’t make me do maths in my head on telly!”

Who is Alex?

Alex, a 29-year-old care manager from Whitby, brought a blend of humor and strategy to the game. In his BBC interview before The Traitors UK, Alex revealed that he aimed to use his "funny" personality to his advantage.

“I'm quite a funny, silly sort of character that people take at face value. Some might assume silly equates to being stupid, but that sort of thing in The Traitors could possibly be weaponized.”

Alex emphasized his observational skills and planned to catalog contestants’ actions to use against them later. However, his inability to deflect suspicion during the roundtable ultimately led to his banishment.

Outside of the game, Alex expressed a desire to use the prize money to fund IVF treatment for himself and his wife, sharing his dream of becoming a father.

Don't miss the drama unfolding in The Traitors UK season 3. Tune in to episode 9 on Friday, January 17, at 9 PM for more eliminations, strategy, and twists.

