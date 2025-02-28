The Traitors US season 3 episode 10 recap: A deadlock at the Round Table pauses the elimination

In The Traitors US season 3 episode 10, a deadlock at the Round Table halted the elimination process, leaving the game at a standstill. The episode, which aired on February 27, 2025, featured strategic moves, shifting alliances, and the introduction of a powerful twist.

The group faced challenges as suspicions grew, leading to a tied vote that required further discussion. With the Faithfuls and Traitors locked in a battle for control, trust within the group continued to erode. Meanwhile, introducing the Seer power created additional uncertainty, as its influence on the game remained unknown.

Episode 10 overview on The Traitors US season 3

The impact of the Seer twist

At the start of The Traitors US episode, Britney Haynes had been recruited as a Traitor by Danielle Reyes. Facing the decision to either accept the offer or be eliminated, Britney chose to align with Danielle.

The players then participated in a mission that revisited past challenges, with the contestant who earned the most money receiving the Seer power.

Alan Cumming explained that the Seer had the ability to invite one player for a private conversation, during which the chosen player would have to disclose their role as either a Faithful or a Traitor. This twist created uncertainty, as a Traitor gaining control of the Seer power could manipulate the Faithful.

During the mission, several players attempted to secure the highest amount of money to obtain the Seer ability. Gabby Windey and Ivar Mountbatten made efforts to maximize their earnings, while Danielle aimed to accumulate money while avoiding suspicion.

However, Dylan Efron closely observed behaviors that could indicate Traitor activity. Despite Danielle’s efforts, Dylan remained wary of her actions. Alan later withheld the identity of the Seer, increasing the uncertainty among the players.

Round Table discussion leads to a split vote

Back at The Traitors US castle, suspicions against Danielle continued to grow. Gabby presented her case, stating that Danielle had "cause to murder Jeremy Collins" and had "inside information in her attacks on Carolyn."

She also recalled a moment when she "heard activity behind the bookcase" involving Danielle and Carolyn.

Dylan listened to Gabby’s reasoning but was later approached by Danielle, who expressed disappointment that he was considering voting against her. At the Round Table, Gabby challenged Danielle’s defense, comparing her strategy against Carolyn to the "very tense" conflicts between "Traitor on Traitor" from past seasons.

Gabby disagreed with Danielle’s argument that the “girl next door” persona indicated someone was a Traitor, explaining that it was simply a personality trait rather than evidence of deception.

Danielle attempted to defend herself by stating that her actions did not match those of a Traitor, but Gabby referenced Tom’s elimination as an example of how a suspected player had turned out to be Faithful.

When the votes were cast, Ivar, Gabby, and Dylan voted against Danielle, while Dolores Catania voted for Ivar. Danielle, recognizing an opportunity to avoid elimination, also voted for Ivar, and Britney followed her lead.

The result was a tie, requiring a revote. Before the second vote, Ivar warned the group that eliminating him would likely leave "two Traitors left" in The Traitors US. Danielle, appealing directly to Dylan, urged him to reconsider.

Stalemate leaves the game in uncertainty

During the revote, Dolores maintained her vote against Ivar, while Gabby and Dylan stood by their votes for Danielle. Britney, expecting a different outcome, "dropped her jaw" upon seeing Dolores' choice. The episode ended without a resolution, leaving the elimination pending.

The deadlock at the Round Table introduced further complications for both the Traitors and Faithfuls. The episode concluded without revealing the impact of the stalemate, setting the stage for the next installment on The Traitors US.

New episodes of The Traitors US Season 3 drop every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

