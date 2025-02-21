Who was eliminated on The Traitors US Season 3 Episode 9? Details explored

The Traitors US season 3, episode 9, titled A Silent Assassin, aired on February 20, 2025. It featured two eliminations as Sam Asghari was murdered by the Traitors, while Carolyn Wiger was banished during the Round Table.

This episode also included a mission involving a human chess game, where players had to deduce answers provided by the Traitors. The Faithfuls worked to identify the remaining Traitors, leading to a tense discussion at the roundtable at The Traitors US.

In the episode, returning players Kate Chastain and Parvati Shallow observed the competition.

The Traitors US episode recap: Highlights and elimination

The Traitors US episode started with the Traitors meeting in the turret to decide their next target. Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes discussed potential options for murder, as Carolyn emphasized the risk of keeping Sam Asghari in the game. Danielle initially considered recruiting Britney Haynes but ultimately agreed to eliminate Sam.

Sam had previously voiced suspicions about the remaining Traitors, which led to his selection as the next victim. At breakfast, the players realized that Sam wasn't present, confirming that he had been murdered overnight. The Faithfuls analyzed the decision, with some speculating on who the Traitors might be.

The mission for the day involved a strategy-based challenge that allowed the players to add money to the prize pot. The challenge also provided an opportunity for the Faithfuls to observe potential Traitor behavior. During the Round Table, Carolyn and Danielle presented arguments against each other.

Carolyn stated that she had not lied in the game, while Danielle focused on pointing out inconsistencies in Carolyn’s gameplay. Carolyn attempted to appeal to the Faithfuls by explaining her reasoning, while Danielle countered with strategic arguments. The vote resulted in Carolyn’s banishment after revealing that she was a Traitor exiting The Traitors US.

Who is Sam Asghari?

Sam Asghari is an actor, model, and fitness instructor, who moved to the US as a teenager. He has worked in the entertainment industry but found fame through modeling. He modeled for several campaigns before breaking into acting. Some of his film and television credits include guest star appearances in scripted shows and background roles in features.

Asghari gained widespread fame due to his previous relationship with Britney Spears. The two first met while filming one of her music videos and eventually got married. They publicly announced their breakup in 2023 and settled their divorce in 2024. Aside from his career in the entertainment industry, Asghari has engaged in fitness training and public speaking activities.

On The Traitors, Asghari was selected as a Faithful. Eventually, his suspicions became more vocal in the later stages of the game, which likely contributed to his selection as a murder target.

Who is Carolyn Wiger?

Carolyn Wiger is a former Survivor contestant known for her strategic and social gameplay. She previously competed on Survivor 44, where she advanced to the final stages of the competition. Wiger works as a recovery counselor and has been open about her experiences with overcoming personal challenges.

Wiger was chosen to be a Traitor on The Traitors US and during gameplay, she teamed up with the other Traitors while also battling internal strife. Carolyn and Danielle Reyes had tense interactions in Episode 9 that culminated in Carolyn being expelled. She played defense at the Round Table but could not flip the votes back in her favor.

Carolyn’s exit marked the elimination of another Traitor from The Traitors US, leaving the Faithfuls with one fewer opponent.

New episodes of The Traitors US Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9 pm ET. The season finale and reunion are scheduled for March 6, 2025.

