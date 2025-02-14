Who went home tonight on The Traitors Season 3 Episode 8? Details explored

The Traitors Season 3, Episode 8, titled A B**ch Is Lying, premiered on February 13, 2025, on Peacock. The episode featured the elimination of Ciara Miller at the Round Table, following the earlier murder of Chrishell Stause by the Traitors.

With only 11 contestants remaining at the beginning of the episode, tensions escalated as strategic discussions and mission challenges shaped the events leading up to the banishment. The episode provided key developments in alliances, suspicions, and the ongoing efforts of the Faithful to identify the remaining Traitors.

The Traitors Season 3 Episode 8: Elimination and key events

Recap of the episode and banishment

The episode began with the aftermath of Rob Mariano's banishment. Traitors Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes decided on their next target and chose to murder Chrishell Stause. This marked the first instance where the Traitors confronted their victim face-to-face.

At breakfast, Chrishell's absence confirmed her elimination, prompting discussions. Sam Asghari suggested that analyzing players' descriptions of host Alan Cumming's attire might reveal inconsistencies, but this line of inquiry did not gain traction.

The mission required players to split into two groups: one exploring a haunted house to retrieve recordings of reversed nursery rhymes and the other remaining at the castle to decipher them. The team completed the challenge, adding $20,000 to the prize pot.

During the mission, Ciara Miller found a hidden doll that granted her an immunity shield, securing her safety from being murdered by the Traitors that night. Despite her immunity from murder, Ciara was vulnerable to banishment.

During the Round Table, players targeted her due to her association with Rob Mariano and the "coffin theory," which suggested a Traitor was among the coffin participants. The group ultimately voted to banish Ciara, and she was revealed to be a Faithful.

Who is Ciara Miller?

Ciara Miller initially rose to popularity on Summer House Season 5, with her looks, poise, and tough personality standing out. Aside from reality television, she works two tough professions as a critical care ICU nurse and model, even having reached her aspiration of being a Victoria's Secret model in 2023.

On Season 3 of The Traitors, Ciara was chosen as a Faithful by host Alan Cumming. She went into the game strategically focused, highlighting her secret-keeping skills—something she did in real life when she told Watch What Happens Live she wouldn't discuss her dating life until her wedding day.

Famous for her bold fashion sense, Ciara took her style to the Scottish Highlands and was a standout among her peers. Her attempts notwithstanding, she was eliminated in Episode 8 based on suspicion of being behind the "coffin theory" but was later found to be one of the Faithful.

Who is Chrishell Stause?

Chrishell Stause is known for her roles in daytime soap operas and reality television. She has appeared on All My Children and Days of Our Lives, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2020. Beyond acting, she is recognized as a real estate agent on the series Selling Sunset.

In The Traitors Season 3, Stause participated as a Faithful contestant. Her elimination occurred in Episode 8 when the Traitors selected her for murder, citing her perceived trustworthiness and the unlikelihood of her being banished by the group.

During her post-elimination interview, Stause stated that she suspected fellow player Danielle Reyes to be a Traitor. These observations were not highlighted during the show's airing. Her game was characterized by her strategic gameplay and interactions with other players.

Catch new episodes of The Traitors Season 3 every Thursday at 9 PM ET on Peacock, with the season finale and reunion airing on March 6.

