The Traitors US Season 3 episode 9 recap: The murdered, the banished, and the recruited 

In The Traitors US, season 3 episode 9, A Silent Assassin— aired on February 20, 2025— one player was murdered, another was banished, and a new Traitor was recruited. The episode followed the ongoing conflict between the remaining Traitors and the Faithfuls, leading to a pivotal moment in the game.

The night’s decision in the turret eliminated one contestant, while the roundtable discussions ended with another player's banishment. In the final moments, a new Traitor was brought into the game, shifting the dynamics moving forward.

Overview of the The Traitors US season 3 episode 9

The murdered player

At the start of the episode, the Traitors met in the turret to determine their next move. The options included eliminating a contestant or bringing a new member into their group. After evaluating the potential risks and benefits of each decision, the Traitors decided to proceed with a murder.

Several players were considered as possible targets. After discussing each option, the Traitors selected Sam for elimination. His increased participation in strategic conversations led to concerns that he might become a stronger presence in the game.

The following morning, contestants gathered for breakfast, where Sam’s absence confirmed his removal. Discussions immediately followed, with contestants analyzing potential motives behind his elimination.

The roundtable and banishment

The Traitors US episode continued with growing tensions among contestants. The focus of suspicion shifted between multiple players as discussions centered around behaviors, past accusations, and voting patterns. The roundtable became a significant turning point, as Carolyn and Danielle engaged in a debate that influenced the group’s final decision.

Carolyn raised concerns about Danielle’s earlier statements, emphasizing moments where inconsistencies appeared. In response, Danielle pointed to Carolyn’s actions throughout the game, suggesting that her strategic choices aligned with the behavior of a Traitor. Other The Traitors US contestants observed the exchange. while forming their conclusions.

As the discussion progressed, players cast their votes, leading to Carolyn receiving the majority. Following the standard format of the game, she was required to reveal her role. Her confirmation as a Traitor prompted reactions among the remaining contestants, with some reconsidering their previous suspicions. Danielle was banished.

The recruited player

With Carolyn’s departure from The Traitors US, Danielle remained the only Traitor. Following the roundtable, she was summoned to a meeting with Alan, where she was given a choice: continue as the sole Traitor or recruit a new member. After evaluating the situation, Danielle opted for recruitment.

The selection process required her to summon a contestant to the castle’s dungeon. The chosen player would receive an ultimatum— accept the offer to join the Traitors or be eliminated. Danielle selected Britney as the recruit.

Britney arrived at the dungeon and was presented with the decision. After considering the consequences, she accepted the role, officially joining Danielle as a Traitor. This shift introduced a new dynamic, as Britney’s new status altered the balance between Faithfuls and Traitors.

As the game progresses, alliances will continue to shift, and the Faithfuls will work to uncover the remaining Traitors. With Britney now joining Danielle, the new duo must strategize carefully to avoid detection. The next episodes will determine whether the Faithfuls can identify the threats in their midst, or if the Traitors will maintain control.

New episodes of The Traitors US are available on Thursdays on Peacock, premiering at 6 pm PT and 9 pm ET.

