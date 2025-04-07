"What did she expect them to say?"— Internet reacts to SNL audience cursing during Ego Nwodim's Weekend Update bit

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live on April 6, 2025, went viral after the audience cursed during one of the show's segments. In Ego Nwodim's Weekend Update bit, she switched to her alter ego Ms. Eggy, and teased the audience about the White House Correspondents Association cutting out comedian Amber Ruffin's performance from their upcoming dinner event.

At one point during her skit, Ego Nwodim's 50-year-old stand-up persona asked the crowd, "These men ain't what?," before holding her mic to the crowd. It prompted a response from the audience, who collectively said, "Sh*t," and the response was caught on live broadcast uncensored.

While the profanity was muted in the Saturday Night Live rebroadcast, the uncensored version has circulated on social media, earning various reactions from fans, with one netizen commenting that the audience couldn't be blamed for their response.

"I watched this 3 times and that is obvious answer! What did she expect them to say? Serious question," an X user commented.

More fans pointed out that it was a natural response to Ego Nwodim's question to the audience, further mentioning that it all came out funny and was "one of the best moments."

"Everyone knows to say SH*T LOL maybe just a nyc thing, or everybody knows, lol I took it just as funny lol out of nowhere lol," an X user said.

"I mean, how else were they meant to fill that sentence?? lmao my brain also said shit," another X user said.

"It's crazy they censored it in youtube! that was one of the best moments of the season," another user on X commented.

Other fans also gave credit to Ego Nwodim for the SNL skit, with one fan saying that they fell off the couch laughing. Another one also commended how she continued the show after the audience's uncensored response, calling her ad-lib "quick and funny."

"I nearly fell off my couch laughing at that. Loved how Nwodim rode it out. She’s one of my top 3 SNL players of the last 20 years," another X user said.

"You have to give Ego credit for her "you finna get fined for that!" on the spot. That was an incredibly quick and funny ad-lib," another X user commented.

Ego Nwodim reacts to Saturday Night Live's audience cursing on live TV

During Ego Nwodim's Weekend Update skit on the April 6 Saturday Night Live episode, she quickly reacted after the audience members could be heard cursing on air. It came after the audience shouted "Sh*t" in unison after she asked them, "These men ain't what?"

She quickly told the audience that they would be fined for the slip-up.

"You finna get fined for that! Ya'll gonna have to pay for that. Lorne [Michaels, SNL creator] will be mad at ya'll," she quipped.

Meanwhile, as seen in the clip of the skit that has been circulating online, Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che looked surprised by the uncensored response from the audience, before laughing uncontrollably.

It remains unclear if the FCC will fine SNL for the expletive. However, according to Deadline, the FCC could impose the fine because while the censors were able to bleep the word on the Mountain West and West Coast airings, the swearing aired on the East Coast TV broadcast.

