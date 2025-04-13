“Mad Men was better than Succession”: Jon Hamm remarks during Kieran Culkin's surprise Saturday Night Live cameo

Saturday Night Live aired a new episode on April 12, 2025, with Jon Hamm as the host and Lizzo as the musical guest. This was Hamm’s fourth time hosting the NBC comedy show and his first time back since 2010. In his opening monologue, Hamm talked about his past appearances on SNL, saying that he has made 14 cameos in addition to hosting.

As he joked about how a surprise guest can help with a sketch or monologue, Kieran Culkin walked onto the stage, getting cheers from the audience. The two joked around, with Hamm pretending to ask Culkin for his Oscar. Referring to both of their famous shows, Hamm said:

“Alright, whatever dude, you know, that Mad Men was better than Succession.”

Culkin didn’t argue and walked off from the stage. The episode also included a sketch that made fun of Donald Trump’s new tariff plan, using a story from the Bible. Mikey Day played Jesus, and James Austin Johnson returned as Trump.

The scene compared Trump’s handling of money and trade with the story of Jesus clearing the temple of money changers, adding humor to current political events.

Hamm and Culkin share the stage in opening monologue of Saturday Night Live

Jon Hamm opened the show by reflecting on his past appearances on Saturday Night Live,

“It’s my fourth time hosting, but I’ve actually done 14 cameos,” he shared.

He explained how cameos can help improve a sketch or a monologue that’s “feeling aimless.” That’s when Kieran Culkin entered the stage and said, “Hey, Jon. I’m just making a cameo.”

The two exchanged playful remarks. Hamm told Culkin that he was "doing really well" all by himself and he was a "huge star." To this Culkin replied, “I’ll make it up to you.” Hamm then told Culkin to just give his "Oscar!” Culkin declined, prompting Hamm to joke about viral photos of him in sweatpants.

Culkin, who starred in Succession, did not respond to the remark of Jon when he compared both the shows, but ended their moment saying "I love you, bye." Hamm then continued his monologue, praising Saturday Night Live as an “American institution,”

“There’s literally nowhere I’d rather be than right here live on this stage,” he added.

Trump parody leads Easter-themed cold open

The cold open of the April 12 episode of Saturday Night Live used a biblical setup to satirise Donald Trump’s tariff policy. It began with a narrator describing Jesus cleansing the temple, with Mikey Day portraying Jesus. As Jesus said, “I will rid this place of all its money,” James Austin Johnson’s Trump entered and added, “Remind you of anyone?”

In the sketch, Trump claimed he removed money from not just one temple, but the whole country.

“Many people are even calling me the Messiah for the mess I made out of the economy,” he said.

He referenced global reactions to his tariff decision, saying that the Prime Minister of Canada, "big guy, tears in his eyes," had called him.

"‘Sir, if you do this, you will upend the global economy.’ And I said, ‘Let me cook!’” James as Trump said.

He went on to compare the economy to Jesus, saying that the stock market "did a Jesus," it died, then on the third day, "it was risen." And then on the fourth day, it died again, possibly never to return, "just like Jesus.” The sketch blended political satire with religious imagery to reflect current events with comedic interpretation.

Catch the latest episode of Saturday Night Live available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

