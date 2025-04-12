How rich is the Saturday Night Live star Lizzo? Net worth explored

Saturday Night Live star and Grammy-winning singer Lizzo has made her mark not just in the music world, but also across television, film, fashion, and business. According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of February 15, 2025, Lizzo’s net worth is $40 million.

This financial success is the result of multiple income streams built over years of work across different fields, beginning with a time when she lived in her car before her rise to fame. An EGOT, which is an achievement in entertainment field, where a person wins all four major awards—an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. Lizzo is halfway there, she's already received an Emmy and a Grammy.

Lizzo starred in movies, launched a reality series, and made brand partnerships that have contributed to her financial journey. Lizzo built her long-lasting career from her early days performing in Minneapolis to getting her "first big check" after working with Prince. Fans of Saturday Night Live saw her host and perform in December 2022.

Saturday Night Live star Lizzo's journey from living in her car to earning her first big check

Before gaining fame, Lizzo spent around six months living in her car. Working with local bands and performing in the Minneapolis music scene influenced her early years. A major turning point came when she was invited by Prince to record at his studio, Paisley Park. She appeared on his 2014 album Plectrumelectrum.

In a 2019 interview with NPR, Lizzo shared that this was her “first big check ever.” She spent it on three months’ rent and a laptop. Talking to Rolling Stone in July 2018, Lizzo said that working with Prince gave her confidence to see herself as an artist:

"When you’re an artist, you become eternal When you’re an artist, your career isn’t defined by trends or age. That’s the biggest lesson I learned from Prince: perpetuate positivity, and also art is forever. Be eternal," Lizzo shared.

These lessons laid the foundation for future success, including her hit album Cuz I Love You, which went platinum, and singles like “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” which reached multi-platinum status.

Brand partnerships, business ventures, and streaming revenue

Saturday Night Live star Lizzo’s income doesn’t come from music alone. She’s formed strategic partnerships with global brands including Absolut, Google, and Logitech. In a Super Bowl commercial for the Pixel 6, her song If You Love Me was featured. She also participated in Logitech’s #DEFYLOGIC campaign and was quoted in a 2022 press release, as mentioned in a People magazine article,

"It's exciting to see a brand put so much heart into achieving real change and stand up to societal norms, fame looks a lot different today than it used to," she shared.

She also launched her size-inclusive shapewear and fashion brand, Yitty, through Fabletics. Speaking to Today magazine in April 2022,

“I want clothing that makes people feel as good as my music makes people feel,” she said.

Saturday Night Live star Lizzo has expanded into acting and reality TV as well. She voiced roles in UglyDolls and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, appeared in Hustlers, and launched her Amazon Prime show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

In 2020, she signed a first-look deal with Amazon and called the opportunity a “dream come true.” Her investments include real estate in California, with a property in Echo Park and a rented mansion in Palm Springs.

Catch the latest episode of Saturday Night Live currently streaming on Peacock.

