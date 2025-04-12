Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 17: Release date and timings for all regions

Saturday Night Live episode 17 of season 50 is set to be aired on April 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm EST from Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center. NBC confirmed that the episode is the final installment of a three-episode spring block announced March 19, following recent hosts Mikey Madison and Jack Black.

Fans can watch the episode through multiple channels and platforms as NBC's primary broadcast airs live across all time zones. Peacock Premium subscribers will have access to the live stream simultaneously with the television broadcast. Basic Peacock membership holders can stream the episode starting Sunday morning.

Hulu adds the episode to its platform the day after airing. Additional viewing options include various live TV streaming services that carry NBC programming. Live TV streaming services carrying NBC programming will broadcast the 90-minute episode in real-time across all time zones.

The episode marks Saturday Night Live’s continuing 50th anniversary season, which began September 28, 2024, with host Jean Smart.

Saturday Night Live sets April 12 return with Jon Hamm as the host

NBC maintains its established late-night time slot for the April 12, 2025, broadcast at 11:30 pm EST. The episode will be aired at the following times in their respective time zones.

Time Zone Time Day Date Eastern (EDT) 11:30 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Central (CDT) 10:30 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Mountain (MDT) 9:30 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Pacific (PDT) 8:30 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Alaska (AKDT) 7:30 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Hawaii (HDT) 5:30 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 GMT/UTC 3:30 am Sunday April 13, 2025

The episode will follow Saturday Night Live's standard 90-minute format, featuring a mix of live sketches, pre-recorded segments, Weekend Update, and two musical performances. The show broadcasts live from its longtime home at Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center.

Hosts

SNL star Lizzo (Image via Getty)

Jon Hamm will return to Studio 8H for the fourth time as the host for Saturday Night Live. The Mad Men actor last appeared as host on October 30, 2010, following his earlier hosting spots on October 25, 2008, and January 30, 2010. His recent SNL involvement included a guest appearance in the 50th anniversary special alongside Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Musical guest Lizzo marks her return to SNL following a two-year break from public performances. This appearance coincides with the release of her new singles Still Bad and Love in Real Life from her upcoming album. The singer is set to make her fourth Saturday Night Live appearance, having previously served as both host and musical guest in 2022. She also gave a musical performance in 2019.

Season 50 till now

The season began airing in September 28, 2024, with Jean Smart hosting and Jelly Roll as musical guest. Key episodes include:

January 18: Dave Chappelle with musical guest GloRilla

January 25: Timothée Chalamet as host and musical guest

March 1: Shane Gillis with musical guest Tate McRae

March 8: Lady Gaga as host and musical guest

March 29: Mikey Madison with musical guest Morgan Wallen

April 5: Jack Black hosting with Elton John and Brandi Carlile performing

The current cast features Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, and James Austin Johnson. The other cast members also include Colin Jost, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang.

Meanwhile, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker moved from featured players to repertory status.

Show background

Saturday Night Live maintains its original structure since its 1975 debut. The anniversary celebrations start in summer 2024 during NBC's coverage of the Paris Olympics. The Radio City Music Hall special event brings together cast members from all 50 years, featuring musical acts and stand-up performances.

The 50th season marks significant cast changes. Punkie Johnson departed in August 2024 after serving since 2020. Molly Kearney, Saturday Night Live's first non-binary cast member who joined in 2022, concluded their run. Chloe Troast exited after one season, announcing her departure through social media in September.

NBC broadcasts new episodes through traditional television and digital platforms. Peacock serves as the streaming home for current and classic episodes. The show continues its production at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, New York City, maintaining its status as a live comedy institution.

Fans can stream Saturday Night Live on NBC.

