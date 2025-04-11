Lizzo rocks Britney Spears tee ahead of Saturday Night Live musical return and upcoming album drop

Grammy winner Lizzo joins Saturday Night Live on April 13, 2025, for her fourth musical guest appearance on the show. The performance arrives after her March 2025 concert, marking the end of a two-year break from solo shows. The promotional video features host Jon Hamm, cast members Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernandez, and highlights her wearing a vintage Britney Spears t-shirt.

The timing aligns with her completed fifth studio album, "Love in Real Life," which follows her 2022 release, Special. Her recent Instagram announcement confirmed the album's completion on the same day she underwent an emergency root canal.

Two singles, "Still Bad" and the title track, precede the full album release. The performance adds to her Saturday Night Live history after her 2022 hosting role, while her Britney shirt choice references Spears' three SNL appearances between 2000 and 2003.

Lizzo's return to Saturday Night Live builds on her substantial history with the show. Her 2022 appearance marked a significant milestone as she took on both hosting and musical performance duties. Her recent Instagram post stated:

"ALBUM IS DONE YALL."

The April 13 episode maintains Saturday Night Live's traditional time slot at 11:30 PM Eastern Time. NBC will broadcast the show live from Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center, continuing the program's five-decade tradition at the location.

The episode marks Season 50 of the long-running series. Jon Hamm's fourth time as host adds another chapter to his SNL history, which began with his first hosting appearance in the 2000s. The complete episode will be available on the Peacock streaming platform following the live broadcast.

The SNL promotional footage presents multiple segments with the four performers. A synchronized moment shows them naming their shared food preference, mozzarella sticks, followed by a unified recitation about Angels in the Outfield. The 1994 sports film starring Danny Glover and Joseph Gordon-Levitt becomes a focal point of their conversation.

The group's chemistry emerges through casual mentions of past interactions, including a Fortnite gaming tournament. Hamm brings an unexpected revelation to the promo by sharing that his familiar first name actually serves as his middle name.

NBC's broadcast includes the two standard musical performance slots during the 90-minute program.

New album specifics

The timing of Lizzo's Saturday Night Live performance coincides with preparations for her fifth studio release. The first single from the new project arrived in February 2025 when she released the title track.

Her recent performance in March marked a significant step in the album's rollout. The concert introduced the audience to fresh material while showcasing established hits.

This live event provided the first major platform for songs from Love in Real Life ahead of the SNL appearance. While the album lacks an official release date, Lizzo's social media posts confirmed the completion of recording sessions.

About Lizzo

Born Melissa Viviane Jefferson in Detroit on April 27, 1988, Lizzo combines classical training with contemporary music. As per biography.com, her background includes formal flute education starting in fifth grade, leading to a music performance scholarship at the University of Houston. The four-time Grammy winner earned her first Billboard Top 10 with her 2019 major label album Cuz I Love You.

Her track About Damn Time from the 2022 album Special brought her the Record of the Year Grammy, making her the first Black female artist to win this category since Whitney Houston in 1994. Beyond music, she created the reality series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which earned three Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Competition Program.

Saturday Night Live’s new episode is set to air on April 13, 2025.

