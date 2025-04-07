Saturday Night Live musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile team up to perform songs from their new collaborative album

Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 17 premiered on NBC on April 5, 2025. The episode marked Jack Black's fourth hosting appearance with Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile, who made their third appearance as musical guests.

In the episode, Sir Elton and Brandi delivered performances of their new collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?. They were accompanied to the stage by album producer Andrew Watt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

During their segments, the stage had neon signs and vibrant colors, inspired by the album's artwork. This created a striking visual backdrop that elevated their set. Brandi and Sir Elton first performed Little Richard's Bible, a track that leaned into a 50s-inspired rock sound.

Sir Elton John played the piano while Brandi Carlile strummed the guitar as they performed a heartfelt rendition of the album’s title track, Who Believes in Angels?.

Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile's Saturday Night Live appearances explored

For over 50 seasons, Saturday Night Live (SNL) has had several talented musical guests perform onstage with the most recent being Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile. Although the two represent different genres of music, they both collaborated for an album and performed songs from the same on the SNL 50 special on April 5, 2025.

Sir Elton John made his Saturday Night Live debut on April 17, 1982, appearing as the musical guest in episode 17 of season 7. Johnny Cash hosted the episode, which showcased Elton charming the audience with his performance of Empty Garden (Hey Hey Johnny) and Ball and Chain.

Sir Elton then acted as the host as well as the musical guest on season 36 episode 18, which aired on April 2, 2011. During the episode, he explored his comedic side by participating in some of the episode's sketches, including one where he played a knight battling a dragon.

As the musical guest of the episode, he hit the stage alongside Leon Russell and performed renditions of Hey Ahab and Monkey Suit from their collaborative album The Union. The Saturday Night Live episode also featured appearances from Tom Hanks and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Brandi Carlile made her debut as a musical guest on SNL on October 23, 2021, during season 47's episode 4. The Halloween-themed episode was hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. It featured Brandi's performance of two of her songs, Broken Horses and Right on Time.

The 43-year-old singer later returned as musical guest during Saturday Night Live's season 48 episode 8, which aired on December 10, 2022. Actor, comedian, and writer Steve Martin and former short-term Ebersol-era cast member Martin Short hosted the episode as they appeared to promote their Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Brandi performed two sets during the episode, beginning with her classic song The Story and was later accompanied by Lucius for her second set.

After making separate appearances on Saturday Night Live over the years, Elton John and Brandi Carlile returned as musical guests for season 50, episode 17. The singing duo appeared as promotion for their new collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?, which was released on April 4, 2025.

Saturday Night Live season 50 episodes premiere every Saturday on NBC.

