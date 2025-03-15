Ted Lasso season 4 confirmed – as Jason Sudeikis hints at a major shift for Richmond

Apple TV+ has officially confirmed Ted Lasso season 4. Confirming the same in a press release on March 14, 2025, the streaming service added that fans can look forward to seeing Jason Sudeikis once again as the much-loved coach Ted Lasso.

Ad

However, Apple TV+ hasn't shared any details on when the new season will be released. If fans consider how long previous seasons took to produce, it might be until late 2025 or early 2026 before season 4 premieres.

Sudeikis is not only reprising his titular role in Ted Lasso season 4; he is also returning as an executive producer. While he previously mentioned in a 2023 interview with Digital Spy that the series was supposed to end with season 3, news of the show returning for a fourth season has been doing the rounds since last year.

Ad

Trending

Sudeikis also shared an exciting update on what the plot for season 4 could look like. Speaking with Travis and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast, the actor revealed that the show will continue with Lasso coaching a new team.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

In the new season, Ted Lasso will supposedly be coaching a women's team, which is a fresh twist for the series. While Apple TV+ has yet to confirm this update, this change is expected to keep the show interesting while maintaining the emotional and special moments that fans love about "Ted Lasso."

Ad

What could happen in Ted Lasso season 4?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ted Lasso season 4 will bring big changes to the story. With Ted now coaching a women's team, the show will introduce new challenges while keeping the uplifting and heartfelt tone that fans love.

While the possible plot of the new season is yet to be revealed, Jason Sudeikis highlighted a shift in the way the show has explored the story. According to the press release, Sudeikis said,

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Ad

The actor also shared what appears to be a major change to the original story. Appearing on a recent episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Sudeikis revealed that Ted will be coaching a women's soccer team. He said,

“We’re writing Season 4 now, that’s the official word. Ted’s coaching a women’s team.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cast and production details

The return of Ted Lasso brings back the team behind the Emmy-winning series. Sudeikis will reprise his role, while the full cast is yet to be confirmed.

While Apple TV+ has not confirmed which cast members will return in Ted Lasso season 4, familiar faces like Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt are expected to reprise their roles. An exclusive report by Deadline on August 24, 2024, stated that Warner Bros. Television had picked up the options for these three original cast members: Waddingham, Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift.

Ad

The press release, however, confirmed that Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt is joining season 4 as an executive producer. Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel are also returning as executive producers. Brett Goldstein, who played Roy Kent, is coming back as a writer and executive producer.

Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh return as writers and producers for Ted Lasso season 4, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Addition to the writing team includes Julia Lindon, with Dylan Marron as story editor. Bill Lawrence returns as executive producer under Doozer Productions, which is producing the series alongside Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Ad

Speaking about the renewal, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, praised the show, calling it “a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief.”

He added,

“Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

While no specific details have been confirmed, the enthusiasm from the team behind the show suggests that fans will hopefully see more of AFC Richmond in the future.

Sudeikis’ recent comments suggest production is still in the planning phase. If filming starts in late 2024 or early 2025, season 4 could arrive in 2026. Apple TV+ is expected to share more updates soon.

With Ted Lasso season 4 officially confirmed, fans can look forward to more inspiring football action and heartfelt moments in the years ahead.

Ad

Will there be a spin-off?

With Ted Lasso season 4 being confirmed officially, there is a strong chance that Apple TV+ could develop a spin-off. Potential ideas include a series focused on Roy Kent as a manager, Keeley’s career in PR, or even a show following AFC Richmond under new leadership. Fans and cast have expressed interest in seeing more of the Ted Lasso universe, even if the story moves beyond Ted himself.

Ad

To know more about Ted Lasso season 4, stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback