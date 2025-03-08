Who is Charlotte Lawrence? Everything to know about the guest star on Doctor Odyssey

ABC's latest medical drama series, Doctor Odyssey, premiered on September 26, 2024. Created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, the series takes a unique approach to the traditional medical drama by setting its narrative on a luxury cruise ship, The Odyssey.

The protagonist, Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson), is a doctor onboard The Odyssey. The main cast includes Phillipa Soo as Nurse Practitioner Avery Morgan, Sean Teale as Nurse Tristan Silva, and Don Johnson as Captain Robert Massey.

The central narrative of Doctor Odyssey follows the medical team as they handle unique cases on the ship while navigating personal dynamics and professional challenges.

The second part of season 1 premiered on March 6, 2025, featuring an ensemble of guest stars. Among them is American singer-songwriter and model Charlotte Lawrence. She is the daughter of Bill Lawrence and actress Christa Miller.

Charlotte Lawrence will guest star on Doctor Odyssey season 1 part 2

Since its premiere, Doctor Odyssey has garnered a significant audience, becoming ABC's most-watched drama debut in the past four years. The midseason premiere, a two-part episode titled Shark Attack, focuses on a crisis in shark-infested waters. Meanwhile, Avery's pregnancy revelation and the introduction of new characters add layers to the storyline.

Charlotte Lawrence is confirmed as a guest star in part two of Doctor Odyssey. While her role has not been disclosed, according to People, she will be a weekly guest star, likely appearing in one or two episodes.

Other guest stars this season include Paris Jackson, Ava Phillippe, and Rumer Willis, who are expected to add depth to the unfolding storylines. The series airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

About Charlotte Lawrence

Born on June 8, 2000, Charlotte Lawrence is an American singer-songwriter, model, and actress. She is the daughter of actress Christa Miller and television producer Bill Lawrence. Charlotte attended Marymount High School in Los Angeles, where she was actively involved in both sports and music from a young age.

Charlotte is confirmed to be in a relationship with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt. The couple recently collaborated on her single Dog and her forthcoming debut album.

Despite her family's background, Charlotte's parents have stated that she is solely responsible for her success. Speaking with People in October 2024, Bill Lawrence reflected on her daughter's career, saying:

"This was so fun because I had a semblance of control. My wife and I have no connections in music, and she's been living in that world for so long."

The life and career of Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence often talks about the start of her musical journey, sharing that she learned piano when she was five and taught herself guitar at 13. She began her career as an artist in 2014 with non-album singles and released her debut EP, Young, in 2018, showcasing a folk-pop style. Her second EP, titled Charlotte, followed in 2021.

Beyond her albums, some of her notable singles include The Few Things, The End, and Boys Like You. Her work has also been featured on the Birds of Prey soundtrack and the 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 soundtrack. Additionally, Charlotte is known for her modeling, having appeared in Harper's Bazaar and Teen Vogue.

She made her acting debut in the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey, portraying Caitlin, a model and recovering addict. Her latest single, Dog, premiered last week, and fans can look forward to her full-length debut album this year.

