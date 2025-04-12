How rich is the Saturday Night Live star Jon Hamm? Net worth explored

Over the years, Saturday Night Live has had a lot of popular performers and guest hosts, including actor Jon Hamm. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jon Hamm's net worth is about $45 million as of 2025. A big part of his wealth comes from his lead role as Don Draper on Mad Men, which reportedly paid him $275,000 an episode at its peak.

In addition to TV, Hamm has been in a number of movies, voiced major animated characters, and signed brand deals with American Airlines and Mercedes-Benz. After he moved to Los Angeles in the 1990s, his acting career got off to a slow start. He had a hard time for years and almost gave up before he got steady roles starting in 2000.

Jon Hamm made a big name for himself with the eight-season show Mad Men, which started in 2007. Hamm has also done voiceovers, commercial endorsements, and work in real estate. A penthouse in Manhattan was shared by him, and he now owns a house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. Fans saw him on Saturday Night Live again for the show's 50th anniversary.

Saturday Night Live star Jon Hamm's journey from a struggling actor to Mad Men

Jon Hamm’s early career had many challenges. After graduating from the University of Missouri, he moved to Los Angeles with just $150 and worked as a waiter. For nearly three years, he failed to get any roles and was dropped by his agent. He had made a personal deadline, if he didn’t succeed by age 30, he’d leave acting.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2024,

"At a certain point, I had owed my landlord here in LA about seven or eight months' worth of back rent that I somehow talked her into being fine with," Jon shared.

Things changed in 2000 when Hamm was cast in Providence, a one-episode role that expanded to 19 episodes. That opportunity led to roles in films like Space Cowboys and Kissing Jessica Stein, and appearances in series such as Gilmore Girls, The Unit, and The Sarah Silverman Program.

Saturday Night Live star Jon Hamm's major breakthrough came in 2007 with the role of Don Draper in Mad Men. Although he didn’t expect to get the part, Hamm eventually beat out around 80 other candidates. He received critical recognition, including a Golden Globe Award in 2008 and a Primetime Emmy Award in 2015, after twelve nominations during the show’s run.

Hamm also appeared in movies such as Bridesmaids, The Town, Baby Driver, and Million Dollar Arm, and voiced characters in Minions and Shrek Forever After.

Jon Hamm’s recent moment at Saturday Night Live 50

On April 10 2025, Jon Hamm appeared on The Tonight Show and spoke about his experience during the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. The event, held at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025, featured Hamm sitting in the front row with his wife Anna and Saturday Nigth Live alum Will Ferrell.

A guest who was supposed to sit next to him never showed up, so a seat filler named Michael took their place.

“This kid got to sit from the beginning of the show to the end… got paid, and got to sit next to me!” Hamm recalled.

Host Jimmy Fallon chimed in, calling Michael “actor, singer, seat filler,” as they reconnected on the show. Hamm also said he kept checking in with Michael throughout the night, telling him, “Don’t leave, whatever you do!” As the camera showed Michael in the audience again during the Tonight Show taping, Hamm called him “the luckiest man in New York City.”

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live is currently streaming on NBC and Peacock.

