Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong welcomes her first child after a lengthy IVF battle

Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, according to an Instagram post she shared on April 10. This marks yet another piece of good news associated with SNL, the first being its Golden Jubilee celebration of 50 years, and the second, the announcement of the UK version of the show.

Cecily has been an integral part of the beloved program since 2012, entertaining SNL fans for over a decade. She revealed her pregnancy before the presidential election last year on her Instagram, where she also noted that she conceived through IVF.

According to reports from geo.tv, Cecily had been suffering from fertility issues for years. Therefore, her delivery announcement came with double the excitement. The post announcing her baby girl's arrival included a picture of her sleeping beside a cradle with her baby in it, and her dog curled up on the floor underneath. The caption revealed that the father of her child was her fiancé, John, and he was the "best dad" Cecily had ever seen.

Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong's baby announcement on Instagram

The 41-year-old Saturday Night Live star's caption began with, "Me and my girls," referring to her dog and her newborn daughter. She noted that while she was writing the post, it had been a day and a week since her baby was born, indicating that her daughter's birthday fell on April 2.

She called her "squirmy" and added:

"I recognize all her little squirms and kicks from when she was on the other side of me, and now I get to say, 'see what I was talking about!'"

Cecily's joking nature became apparent as she humorously wrote that her daughter made her Robert De Niro faces and snorted while breastfeeding. She mentioned that she would be stronger than her in about a week and that her "squeaks and sighs" were her favorite sounds in the world.

The Saturday Night Live star also shared that her daughter was born with a full head of dark hair, which made her scream, "whoo hoo!" while she was pushing. She further expressed that she felt like she won the lottery. Cecily thanked the nurses and the doctor at Alexandra Cohen for delivering her baby.

"It was such a relatively easy birth with a glorious epidural that I forgot I’d still have to recover afterward from what feels like was the Muay Thai fighter from White Lotus kicking the crap out of my cooch," she added.

Updating her status on the recovery, Cecily mentioned that it would take time for her to heal, contrary to the magic she had expected before. She expressed that she was in love but tired, describing it as the greatest dream. Talking about her fiancé, John, Cecily wrote that he was the "best dad" and listed all the things he did for the baby, for her, and for the dog, which included washing bottles and playing classical music for babies.

Lastly, she called him "the best partner" she could have imagined and jokingly apologized for what she considered improper words, noting that she had contacted the pediatrician 35 times.

Cecily's fellow Saturday Night Live stars flooded her comments section with congratulations and well wishes. Among them were Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, and Ana Gasteyer.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live's 50th season air on Thursdays at 11:30 PM on NBC.

