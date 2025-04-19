When will Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 19 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Following the recent Saturday Night Live episode, with Jon Hamm as the host and Lizzo as the musical guest, the show is preparing for another entertaining episode. SNL season 50, episode 19, will be screened on May 3, 2025.

Quinta Brunson, who has appeared in Abbott Elementary, will step onto the stage. She will become the host for the second time, but this time around, she's delivering her comedic skills to the forefront.

Meanwhile, Benson Boone will make his debut as the musical guest and perform alongside her. As the season nears its conclusion, viewers can anticipate fresh sketches and performances to close out the series’ milestone year.

Everything to know about Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 19

Release date and how to watch Saturday Night Live

SNL season 50, episode 19 will be available on May 3, 2025, at 11:30 PM ET on NBC. For fans who enjoy watching the show live, a Peacock Premium subscription will grant access to the episode live. Basic Peacock subscribers will get the episode the day after.

Alternatively, Hulu + Live TV subscribers can view the live broadcast. SNL episodes can be streamed through platforms that provide live TV features as well, and regular Hulu subscribers can view the episode on Sunday, the day after its original airing.

Who are the host and musical guest

Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Quinta Brunson a second time on May 3, 2025. Born in Philadelphia, Brunson became the first Black woman to ever win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy in over 40 years at the 75th Emmy Awards for Abbott Elementary.

She also received a Peabody Trailblazer Award in 2023 for her overall body of work in educational advocacy and efforts in revitalizing the sitcom format with her show. Brunson previously appeared as a guest on the show in 2023, along with first-timer Lil Yachty as musical guest.

Grammy-nominated artist Benson Boone will be making his SNL debut as the musical guest on the May 3 episode. Boone, a pop star at the age of 22, came into national fame after he was featured on American Idol in 2021. His first studio album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, came out in April 2024.

Boone's success has been characterized by his popular hit song Beautiful Things, which led to his being nominated for a Grammy. Most recently, he performed in front of more than 50,000 people at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Full list of hosts and guests for Saturday Night Live 2025

The 50th season of Saturday Night Live kicked off on September 28, 2024, featuring Jean Smart as the host and Jelly Roll as the musical performer. Since then, a range of hosts and musical acts have graced the stage, from established stars to new faces.

Here’s a complete list of the hosts and musical guests for episodes in 2025:

January 18: Dave Chappelle (host), GloRilla (musical guest)

January 25: Timothée Chalamet (host and musical guest)

March 1: Shane Gillis (host), Tate McRae (musical guest)

March 8: Lady Gaga (host and musical guest)

March 29: Mikey Madison (host), Morgan Wallen (musical guest)

April 5: Jack Black (host), Elton John and Brandi Carlile (musical guests)

April 12: Jon Hamm (host), Lizzo (musical guest)

May 3: Quinta Brunson (host), Benson Boone (musical guest)

Saturday Night Live is available to stream anytime on Peacock.

