"Just erupted into laughter" — Saturday Night Live's Joe Piscopo shares how a third-grade stage moment set him on the path to comedy

Saturday Night Live star Joe Piscopo traced his earliest connection to comedy back to a school recital in third grade. Speaking on Bill O’Reilly’s Uncut on February 14, 2025, he shared the specific moment when he first recognized his interest in performance.

During a recital at Glen Ridge, New Jersey, Piscopo stepped on stage to retrieve a prop and made a spontaneous gesture that received a loud reaction from the audience. After O’Reilly asked him when he realized his talent, Piscopo recalled,

“I walk out on stage and I went like this… I went ‘Hey, what’s the matter with you’… the place just erupted into laughter there was my comfort zone right there.”

How a third-grade recital moment shaped Saturday Night Live star Joe Piscopo's career

Early discipline problems and home life

Joe Piscopo detailed his challenges during school, explaining that he often faced disciplinary actions. He shared that he "got kicked out of school eight times." He pointed out that another student held the record, saying,

“I almost made the record but Henry Bernardi got nine times and so he’s ahead of me at West Essex High School.”

These experiences, he noted, were part of his upbringing in a working-class home. He emphasized the role of his parents in helping him stay focused despite frequent trouble at school. He described them as having been "the best parents," and acknowledged that although he had a rebellious streak, they always "took care of me."

The Saturday Night Live star said he believed their support played a major role in preventing him from heading in a different direction.

“If it wasn’t for my parents, I’d be working for some guy with a vowel at the end of his name in Brooklyn.”

He also mentioned his father’s personality, explaining that his father was "always funny" despite being an attorney. Piscopo connected this trait to his early exposure to humor in everyday life.

The recital that sparked it

Piscopo’s future goals were shaped during his third-grade recital in Mrs. Gimbal’s piano class in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He remembered that the students performed a piano piece as part of the event.

“We had done just on our recital and I played the piano in front of the crowd,” he said.

Following the musical portion, the teacher mentioned that stage props were accidentally left behind.

“Mrs. Gimbal said, ‘Oh, we left the props on stage,’” he said.

The Saturday Night Live star offered to go out and retrieve them. Once on stage, he ad-libbed.

From recognition to career direction

Piscopo explained that the reaction helped clarify his sense of direction. He said that from that moment, he knew it was what he wanted to do. He further explained the significance of the moment, stating that he felt "comfortable" in front of the crowd.

His mother required him to take music lessons, which gave him early structure in performance.

“My mother made me take piano, I learned the piano, I learned the music,” Piscopo said.

The Saturday Night Live star concluded the story by noting how that moment shaped his view of performing:

“I felt a comfort zone… I know where I was and I know what I wanted to do.”

Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 PM ET on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

