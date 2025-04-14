Saturday Night Live cold open turns heads with shocking Trump tariff reversal mockery

During episode 18 of Saturday Night Live, which aired on April 12, 2025, the cold open featured James Austin Johnson portraying Donald Trump in a satire that mocked the president’s decision to reverse his stance on tariffs. The sketch addressed this policy shift, which had previously been the subject of significant debate, in a comedic light.

Ad

In his portrayal, Johnson highlighted the contradictions and erratic nature of Trump's economic choices. By combining political commentary with humor, the segment highlighted the unpredictable nature of Trump’s economic policies.

Trump’s tariff policy reversal was featured on Saturday Night Live's Easter cold open

The cold open

Ad

Trending

The SNL sketch began with a scene in which Mikey Day’s character, portraying Jesus, grew angry and began flipping tables, expelling merchants from the temple. Johnson’s Trump character then stepped forward and commented:

“I also got rid of money last week, but instead of one temple, I did the whole country, maybe even the globe...The money’s gone. Hi! It’s me, your favorite president, Donald ‘Jesus Trump.’”

Ad

These lines referenced Trump’s economic decisions, specifically pointing to the effects of his tariff policies. Trump's persona went on to elaborate on the impact of these decisions on the stock market, likening it to a spiritual rebirth, saying:

“The stock market did a Jesus: It died. Then on the third day, it was risen. And then, on the fourth day, it died again, possibly never to return, just like Jesus. Where the heck is that guy? Come back! Get me out of this!”

Ad

The economic reversal and mockery of tariffs on Saturday Night Live

Ad

As the Saturday Night Live sketch progressed, Trump’s character continued to mock his economic policies, particularly the reversal of tariffs. He referred to himself as a “Messiah,” saying:

“Many people are even calling me the Messiah, because of the Mess-I-ah made out of the economy.”

This line referred to the effects of Trump’s economic decisions, specifically the connection between his tariff reversal and recent market fluctuations. The sketch continued with Trump making light of the serious consequences of his decisions.

Ad

“The money's gone. Hi! It's me, your favorite president, Donald 'Jesus Trump,” he repeated.

The segment used Trump’s tariff reversal to illustrate shifts in economic policy, presenting the topic through scripted commentary and character dialogue. It also referenced stock market fluctuations during his term, linking them to the broader effects of his changing trade decisions.

Cast reactions and humor in the cold open

Ad

The Saturday Night Live sketch featured amusing exchanges among the cast, who had to stay motionless in the background. Johnson, playing Trump, seized the moment to make light of their serious stances. While Mikey Day's character, representing Jesus, stayed still, Johnson's Trump remarked:

“Look at Jesus back there, flipping the table like a Real Housewife.”

He then directed his attention to other cast members, including Kenan Thompson, who walked off the set, and Ego Nwodim, who tried to suppress her laughter. As the sketch progressed, Trump also made playful comments about Sarah Sherman’s frozen pose.

Ad

The scene highlighted the challenge of maintaining a serious expression amid a comedic scene. He joked, referencing Sarah Sherman’s expression, saying she was "stuck with her mouth open," which he deemed a "bad choice."

Tune in to Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More