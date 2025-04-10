How rich is Darrell Hammond? Saturday Night Live stars' net worth explored

Saturday Night Live star Darrell Hammond is a well-known American comedian, actor, and voiceover actor whose career spans decades with outstanding performances and a vast array of appearances. Most famous for his SNL career, Hammond's talent for celebrity and politician impressions made him a household name.

Ad

Over the years, Hammond's other work, TV show, and film appearances such as Unfrosted have made him a versatile performer. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is $2 million.

Saturday Night Live star Darrell Hammond's career and net worth

Career and achievements

Ad

Trending

Hammond's popularity started in 1995 when he became a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live. His 14-year stint on the show made him one of the show's longest-running cast members at that time. For his impeccable celebrity impersonations, Hammond rendered more than 100 different impersonations such as those of Bill Clinton, John Travolta, and Regis Philbin.

His ability to impersonate public figures was among the signatures of his time on SNL. Aside from that, Hammond had other television appearances. He had his fair share of guest roles, like recurring roles on Damages and Are We There Yet?.

Ad

Hammond's success continued beyond his departure from Saturday Night Live in 2009, as he returned to the show in 2014 as its new announcer, succeeding late announcer Don Pardo. His work as an announcer cemented his identification with the show, and he returned occasionally, such as reappearing to impersonate Bill Clinton.

Background and personal life

Ad

Born on October 8, 1955, in Melbourne, Florida, Darrell Hammond had a troubled childhood due to being abused by his parents, which he has extensively talked about in the media. His early life heavily shaped his career choice to go into comedy as a means of dealing with issues.

After graduating from the University of Florida in 1978 with a degree in advertising, Hammond moved to New York City, where he waited tables while taking acting classes. The career of the Saturday Night Live star finally kicked off as he worked in voiceover and as a stand-up performer at comedy clubs.

Ad

Hammond's life has had its ups and downs, with two marriages to Elizabeth, the first being divorced in 1994, and the second in 2012. They have one child, Mia, born in 1998. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hammond has publicly spoken about his addiction and mental health issues and sought treatment in 2009.

Other significant ventures

Ad

Hammond's career has not been limited to television. He has also worked in film, debuting in the 1996 comedy Celtic Pride. He continued to work in several films, including Blues Brothers 2000, Scary Movie 3, and Agent Cody Banks. Hammond also provided voice work for characters in animated movies like The King and I as Master Little, demonstrating his range as an actor.

He further made waves in the theater circle with his Broadway debut as an understudy to the lead roles in the musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. He further appeared very briefly in TV adverts for KFC in 2015 as Colonel Sanders.

Ad

The Saturday Night Live comedian's voice acting career went as far as the underground comedy tune Wappin', in which he voiced several Looney Tunes characters, thus broadening his repertoire. Hammond's memoir, God, If You're Not Up There, I'm F**ed*, in 2011, gave glimpses into his rough childhood and life challenges.

Tune in to Saturday Night Live on Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More