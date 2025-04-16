"One of my favorite places in the world": Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner shares her attachment to the dressing room

For Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner, one room inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza has become a consistent part of her weekly routine. Featured in a tour posted on April 16, 2025, through SNL’s official YouTube channel, Gardner introduced the space by saying,

“Welcome to my dressing room. This is one of my favorite places in the world, and it's filled with some of my favorite things in the world.”

She joined Saturday Night Live in 2017 as a featured player during season 43 and was later promoted to repertory status in 2019. In the video, Gardner explained how the dressing room evolved with her over time and how it became a reflection of both her career and personal interests.

Heidi Gardner's connection to her Saturday Night Live dressing room

A setup influenced by early memories

Gardner said she originally shared the room with fellow Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villaseñor during her first season. She moved to other rooms later on but has been in the current one for the last three seasons. Describing the layout, she said,

“We work a lot of hours here, so I was trying to just recreate my 16-year-old bedroom with things that, like, my mom wouldn't get me.”

Among the first features shown was the carpet, which she described as an “old school roller rink, arcade carpet.” Another item she pointed out was a custom Leonardo DiCaprio rug from the 1996 film Romeo and Juliet.

“Some of my girlfriends got me this Leo from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ rug, which is also one of my favorite pieces,” Gardner said.

Sketch props and cast contributions

Gardner keeps various props and memorabilia in the room from her time on the show. She referenced custom dolls displayed on a shelf, mentioning that Louie from the makeup department made her the "Beavis and Butt-Head dolls." Nearby are props from a previously unaired sketch with castmate Mikey Day. She explained that the items were “from a cut sketch Mikey and I did.”

On the wall are handwritten notes from Day. Gardner explained,

“These are notes, um, Mikey has written me, telling me I'm doing a bad job on the show.”

Another part of the room features a small TV and a selection of VHS tapes, including Best of Mike Myers and Best of Dana Carvey. She mentioned an instance involving Carvey while she was watching a tape:

“Dana Carvey has been in here when I was watching ‘Wayne’s World’ and he was dressed as Joe Biden, but talking like Garth.”

Guests and weekend visits

Gardner has dedicated a portion of her dressing room to friends and family who have visited. She mentioned that she has “lined the walls with anybody who's come and seen the show.” ID badges are displayed, including those belonging to her father, best friend, nephew, and others from Kansas City.

“That's my dad. A lot of my family and a lot of my friends from Kansas City came and I threw a tailgate in here,” she said.

She recalled one weekend when NFL players "Travis and Jason Kelce" stopped by before the monologue and ate barbecue. At the end of the tour, Gardner referred to the changing atmosphere of Saturday Night Live’s 50th season:

“I never know who's going to be here at the show. You kind of never do. But like especially for the 50th, there's like so many good people popping up.”

