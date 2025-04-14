"It pisses me off"— Saturday Night Live fans react to 'mean' portrayal of Aimee Lou Wood in White Lotus parody

A pre-recorded sketch from the April 12 episode of Saturday Night Live has faced backlash from fans of actress Aimee Lou Wood due to the depiction of her character, Chelsea, from the third season of The White Lotus. In the sketch titled "White Potus," cast member Sarah Sherman played a caricatured version of Chelsea, featuring exaggerated prosthetic teeth.

Ad

After the episode aired, Wood reacted and posted on Instagram Stories on April 13, 2025, stating,

"I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny."

The Saturday Night Live sketch "White Potus" was a political satire modeled after HBO's The White Lotus. It reimagined the hotel setting of the series as a luxurious resort hosting political figures. During the five-minute sketch, Sherman appeared briefly as Chelsea, the character played originally by Aimee Lou Wood. The impression included comically oversized fake teeth, which many viewers interpreted as a direct jab at Wood’s real-life appearance.

Ad

Trending

Saturday Night Live's portrayal prompted backlash online, resulting in reactions that have led to broader discussions on body image and comedy portrayals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some viewers focused on Aimee Lou Wood’s decision to respond publicly. They speculated that her reaction may have intensified attention on the parody rather than diminishing it.

"If she didn’t take the bait and lean into how upset it made her, everyone would forget in 24 hours or less. Now she’s made it a whole big thing that sticks in people’s minds because she’s telling people she’s upset. She could have privately written to tell the producers it hurt," a person commented.

Ad

Some comments referenced Wood’s past remarks about insecurity over her teeth. These responses highlighted the sketch’s impact in light of her previously expressed vulnerabilities.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other social media users expressed support for Aimee Lou Wood following her response to the Saturday Night Live sketch, highlighting both her stance and individuality.

"She’s right to speak up, comedy can hit without punching down. There’s always a smarter way to be funny," one user wrote.

"I don't get it she is super hot. "perfection" is imo kinda unattractive," a tweet read.

Ad

"I love her teeth. They make her stand out. She's unique and perfect the way she is," a person commented.

Aimee Lou Wood's response to the Saturday Night Live parody

Aimee Lou Wood's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@aimeelouwood)

On her April 13 Instagram Stories, Aimee Lou Wood stated that she found the SNL parody disappointing, explaining it was "such a shame" because she had recently enjoyed watching the show. In a follow-up post, she explained,

Ad

"Yes, take the piss for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Wood shared that she received "thousands" of supportive messages from fans following her initial reaction. She later posted an update stating that apologies had been received from Saturday Night Live, though she did not mention any specific individuals by name.

The actress has previously discussed her concerns about how her teeth could affect her acting opportunities, recalling in a 2020 Stylist interview that receiving fan messages saying things like "you’ve got teeth like mine" made her feel more confident about her appearance.

Ad

Catch new episodes of Saturday Night Live every Saturday at 11:30 pm ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More