"I am not thin-skinned": Aimee Lou Wood reacts to Saturday Night Live parody mocking her White Lotus persona

Actor Aimee Lou Wood addressed a recent Saturday Night Live parody that mocked her White Lotus season three character, Chelsea. She took to Instagram Stories to post a series of posts on April 13, 2025, following the airing of the SNL sketch titled, The White Potus.

Ad

In her statement, the actress said that she wasn't easily offended and didn't take issue with caricature. She also acknowledged that satire was a part of what Saturday Night Live does. The actress noted that it was the last thing she would say on the matter, adding that she didn't mind being made fun of as long as it was "clever and in good spirits."

“Last thing I'll say on the matter. I am not thin-skinned. I actually love being taken the p*ss out of when it's clever and in good spirits."

Ad

Trending

In her statement, she emphasized that while most of the sketches targeted prominent political figures, her character was the only one who was "punched down on."

Aimee Lou Wood addresses Saturday Night Live sketch targeting her White Lotus character

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the Saturday Night Live sketch, Sarah Sherman portrayed Aimee Lou Wood's character, Chelsea, with exaggerated teeth. She was shown interacting with Jon Hamm’s character, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and asked about his opinion on "fluoride."

Wood responded to this part of the sketch by clarifying that the joke focused on her teeth, implying that they were "bad," when in reality she has "big gap teeth." She added that the sketch with Sherman portraying her The White Lotus character was a shame because she had a "great time watching it a couple [of] weeks ago."

Ad

“Yes, take the p*ss for sure—that's what the show is about—but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Wood also commented on the attempt at her Manchester accent. After a viewer criticized Sarah Sherman’s impersonation, Wood stated that the least they could have done was "get the accent right." She added that she respected the "accuracy even if it's mean."

Ad

Public support and additional remarks

Aimee Lou Wood's Instagram Stories (Image via Instagram/@aimeelouwood)

In the Instagram Story, Wood noted that she might delete her Stories later but chose to keep them up. She also expressed feeling glad about expressing her thoughts publicly rather than directing criticism inward.

Ad

The actress also reposted messages from followers, including one that pointed out her character was the only non-political figure included in the sketch’s satire. This was an observation she acknowledged as well.

She referred to ongoing discussions about her appearance, explaining how it mirrored past experiences. Aimee Lou Wood noted that it was "really weird" since she had been bullied for her teeth, stating that it was a "full-circle thing."

Ad

“So there’s a full-circle thing about the thing that you’re bullied for is now the thing that everyone’s being like, ‘I love your teeth!’,” she said in a separate interview with Glamour.

Wood continued by expressing concern that when conversations revolve solely around her appearance, it overlooks the effort she contributed to the project.

She emphasized that she completed "seven months of really hard work," stating that the work was overshadowed when her physical traits became the "only thing" that’s spoken about.

Ad

Response from Saturday Night Live and closing comments

Ad

Wood later confirmed that she received communication from Saturday Night Live, stating that she had "apologies from SNL" but did not specify who contacted her. She reiterated her awareness of Saturday Night Live’s comedic style, stating that she didn't "mind caricature" as she understood "that's what SNL is."

However, she emphasized the tone of the segment. She said that while the rest of the skit targeted individuals in higher positions, her character was the only one who was mocked from a lower, less favorable angle.

Ad

Wood concluded the discussion with a simple statement, indicating she had finished addressing the matter.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET on NBC and streams on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More