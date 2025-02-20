“My teeth just give me away": Aimee Lou Wood opens up about why she doesn’t suit an American accent

Aimee Lou Wood has become popular with series like Sex Education and The White Lotus. The British actress has won over audiences with her charisma and subtle acting.

In a candid interview with ELLE on February 14, 2025, Aimee Lou Wood reflected on her struggles with American roles. She humorously explained that she feels her natural teeth give her away as being distinctly British.

Her comments about her teeth and their role in distinguishing her nationality were also shared in a recent interview with On Demand Entertainment. She jokes about how this realization led her to believe no American has teeth like hers, saying:

"I always think my teeth just give me away as someone from England."

Aimee Lou Wood speaks about why she doesn’t do well with an American accent

Aimee Lou Wood made fun of the idea that her American accent might not look good on her. In the interview, she mentioned that her teeth are a big reason she doesn't think she looks American. She then joked that she might need veneers to fit the part better if she plays more American roles in the future.

The actress talked about a time when she played an American in a play in Chicago. A man approached her after the show and told her how great her accent was. He, however, did say that he knew she wasn't American and mentioned that it was because of her teeth. This conversation stuck with her and made her sure that her teeth were a clear sign of her British heritage.

She also discussed the false belief that she couldn't do an American accent. Aimee Lou Wood cleared the air by stressing that she can indeed do an American accent and learned how to do it in drama school. She got a badge for passing her accent tests, which showed how well she did.

What else did Aimee Lou Wood mention in the interview?

In addition to talking about her teeth and accent, Aimee Lou Wood spoke about her part in The White Lotus. She enjoyed playing Chelsea, a young woman in a relationship with an older man, which was very different from her other roles.

She enjoyed how the role allowed her to show off different acting skills. Chelsea was a breath of fresh air, as opposed to the usual parts she had been playing, which were mostly young mothers.

Thoughts on personal changes came up for Aimee Lou Wood while working on The White Lotus. For her, filming in Thailand for seven months was a life-changing experience that began a new phase. Additionally, she talked about how her character's relationship with Rick, who is a lot older than her, works.

Although they were different ages, she thought Chelsea didn't see their relationship as problematic. Chelsea's approach to the character was largely based on her belief that Rick was her match.

Additionally, Wood talked about her interactions with Blackpink co-star Lisa, who was making her acting debut on the show. Despite Lisa's fame, Wood said she was humble and grounded.

Aimee Lou Wood's career journey

Born in Stockport, Greater Manchester, Aimee grew up in the suburb of Bramhall. She followed her love for drama and finished a foundation course at the Oxford School of Drama. In 2017, she graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Starting her career in theater, Wood starred in shows including Mary Stuart and People, Places, and Things. Her screen debut was in 2019 as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix's Sex Education. Her performance won her a British Academy Television Award for Best Female Comedy Performance and was generally well received.

After her success in Sex Education, she broadened her work with critically praised films, including The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021) and Living (2022). Apart from her work on movies and TV, Aimee Lou Wood has lately returned to the stage in shows like Cabaret (2023) and Uncle Vanya (2020).

The White Lotus season 3 is available to stream on HBO.

