The White Lotus season 3 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 is set to release on HBO on February 23, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Titled Special Treatments, the episode is written and directed by the showrunner Mike White.

The premiere episode of the anthology series introduced new groups of American guests arriving for a weeklong stay at the titular hotel's Thailand location. The White Lotus unfolds as a murder mystery, with the sequence of events unraveling the mystery behind the victim's identity.

The official synopsis of The White Lotus season 3, as per Max, is as follows:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and speculation for The White Lotus season 3.

When to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 2?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 is set to air on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Mike White serves as the second episode's writer as well as director.

Take a closer look at the episode's release timings across different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 24, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Monday, February 24, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, February 24, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025 07:30 am

Where to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 2?

Saxon and Lochlan as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 will be released on the HBO network and, a few hours later, on Max.

The streaming service offers three plans for subscribers to choose from. The Ad-Lite plan costs $9.99 for a month and $99.99 for a year. The ad-free version of this plan comes at $16.99 per month and $169.99 per year. Moreover, the Ultimate ad-free plan is available at $20.99 per month and $209.99 per year.

Viewers looking to get more value for money can opt for a Max bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. The ad-supported version is $16.99 per month and the ad-free version is $29.99 per month. Another great option is the Max and Starz bundle which costs $20.99 monthly.

A brief recap of The White Lotus season 3 episode 1

The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 opens with a mysterious dead body floating in a lagoon at the White Lotus hotel. The series traces back the events that led to the murder by starting from the American guests' arrival one week prior.

Among the guests is Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager from season 1, who visits the popular location to learn about Eastern wellness practices so that she can imbibe them at her wellness center back in Hawaii.

Rick and Chelsea's romantic getaway quickly turns sideways as their massive age gap causes compatibility issues that prove too difficult to ignore. Rick's lack of interest annoys Chelsea, while her chirpiness gets on his nerves. Moreover, Rick is preoccupied with finding a certain Jim Hollinger, the husband of the hotel's owner, Sritala Hollinger.

Jaclyn, a famous Hollywood actress, joins her longtime friends, Kate and Laurie, for a fun girls' trip at the hotel. The three women seem warm and affectionate at first glance, however, something about their dynamic doesn't feel right.

Timothy Ratliff and his wife, Victoria, take a family vacation at the White Lotus to help their daughter, Piper, write her thesis on Buddhism.

Moreover, the couple's other kids - sons Saxon and Lochlan - could not be more different from each other. The eldest, Saxon, comes across as the most shallow and vain among the three siblings, while Lochlan is a kind and sensitive high school student. Saxon sets a terrible example for his younger brother and encourages him to seek validation in things like women, money, and popularity.

On their first day at the hotel, Timothy finds out that a Wall Street Journal reporter is investigating his past shady business dealings with one of his associates, Kenneth Nguyen.

What to expect from The White Lotus season 3 episode 2?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 will delve deeper into the characters and their dark secrets as they spend their second day at the luxurious resort and spa. As the guests settle in and explore their new surroundings, it will surely lead to surprising revelations.

Belinda's son, Zion, will possibly make an appearance in the upcoming episode. It may also offer more clues about Rick's motives behind coming to the hotel and his connection to Jim Hollinger. Furthermore, Timothy may spiral out of control after realizing that his association with Kenneth can end up costing him his fortune and possibly, his family as well.

The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 may also shed light on how Greg ended up in Thailand after Tanya's death. His presence in the first episode raised many questions that viewers are eager to find answers to.

All episodes of The White Lotus season 3 will air on HBO and Max.

