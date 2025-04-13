"Uh-oh, this isn’t good" – Saturday Night Live’s Sarah Sherman pokes fun at Colin Jost for letting people use his private jet for free

On the April 12, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live, Sarah Sherman returned to the Weekend Update desk with another segment as Dawn Altman, Colin Jost’s fictional accountant. With Tax Day approaching, the sketch leaned into financial chaos and personal jabs.

"Uh-oh, this isn't good. You're letting people use your private jet for free? And, uh-oh, it's for ICE deportations," she said.

Saturday Night Live fans saw Sherman use her usual style of satirical commentary to roast Jost. The segment escalated with bizarre twists, including her using “taxes” as an abbreviation for “taint waxes” and delivering one-liners about Jost’s diet and public image.

The sketch was part of a larger Weekend Update that included two other guests who also addressed current political and cultural themes, making for a packed segment on the April 12 broadcast of Saturday Night Live.

Saturday Night Live: Dawn makes her appearance on Weekend Update

Sarah Sherman, in character as Dawn Altman, began the Weekend Update appearance with a denial of stress amid economic uncertainty. “Me? Stressed? No,” she said to Colin Jost. Adding,

“Look, Colin, sometimes prices go up. That's just how it is, okay? Everybody's complaining about eggs being expensive. It's like, so what? Adapt. I've been eating my own eggs for months.”

When Jost asked how his taxes were looking, Dawn reassured him: “Oh, they’re good. They’re good. They’re good.” She then said,

“I actually have all of your financial records right here, so let’s go through your budget like you go through an after-party — line by line.”

She noted that Jost’s ferry boat had been a significant expense, then pivoted with a sarcastic remark about him letting people use his private jet for free, joking that it was being used for drugs. When Jost attempted to interrupt and clarify, Dawn swiftly redirected the conversation.

She added that he was spending a huge amount of money on his taxes, then clarified with a smirk that “taxes” was her abbreviation—short for "taint waxes." Jost replied, “You... you abbreviate taint waxes as taxes?” Dawn responded, “Of course I do.”

The bit then moved into critiques of Jost’s food spending habits. “Colin, you got to cut back on all these expensive meals,” she said. When he explained, “I love to eat out,” Dawn replied,

“That’s not what they say on the interns’ group chat.”

Dawn continued to roast Jost, adding,

“Are you a website? Because it looks like you’ve been accepting all cookies.” Jost asked if it was a "fat joke," to which Dawn replied that it wasn’t a "skinny joke." After briefly putting her head under the desk to scream — “Aah!” — she returned and said,

“All better? And, man, it’s crazy down there, Colin. I didn’t know your chair was also a toilet.”

Jost replied that any chair can be. When asked seriously about how much he owed in taxes, Dawn tried to reassure him, saying she knew he was nervous because his previous financial advisor had died in jail, but assured him she was different—cool and grounded, thanks to a technique her shaman taught her.

She put her head through the Weekend Update backdrop and screamed again: “Aah!” She then joked,

“Wait, so many women tied up back there.”

Jost simply replied, “No, there aren’t.”

What else happened on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update

The April 12, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live featured three separate commentary segments during Weekend Update. In addition to Sarah Sherman’s return as Dawn Altman, the episode welcomed back Bowen Yang as Chinese Trade Minister Chen Biao, marking his sixth appearance in the role.

He addressed U.S.-China relations and said he was working on a book titled Peasant Elegy, a satirical nod to J.D. Vance. He also joked about awarding Glenn Close an Oscar, recalling to ongoing pop culture commentary.

Comedian Emil Wakim also appeared, discussing his conflicted identity as an American with an immigrant father. He poked fun at capitalist culture and his habits, noting, “I’m part of the problem.”

Wakim added, “This is hell,” referring to the coexistence of M&M stores and churches in American cities. His material ended with Jost quipping, “I look forward to reading the YouTube comments,” as Wakim exited.

