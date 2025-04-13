Who is likely to be the executive producer of Saturday Night Live UK? Details explored

The internet went into a frenzy on April 10 when the UK version of the coveted reality comedy show Saturday Night Live was announced. This came after a long wait of 50 years since the American version went on air.

According to the sources quoted by Deadline, Lorne Michaels, the creator of the original Saturday Night Live is set to take over the executive producing side for the UK version as well. He will also be heading the US version side-by-side.

As per the reports by Deadline, James Longman, the executive producer at The Late Late Show with James Corden, is also being considered for the position of the showrunner— a position synonymous with that of an executive producer— by Universal Television Alternative Studio. His experience with a prime-time comedy show and his flair make him a great candidate for this sought-after role.

More details on James Longman coming in as a showrunner on Saturday Night Live UK

Sky Studios, the network that shares the same parent company as NBC, the house of Saturday Night Live USA, and Universal Television Alternative Studio, are working towards assembling a well-versed team for the UK version. Talks of appointing James Longman as the executive producer are underway, but no deal has been signed yet as the studios declined to comment on Deadline's inquiry.

While Lorne Michaels will be heading the UK project, Longman is said to oversee the day-to-day. Sources at the publication also confirmed that Longman was already processing his role at the prestigious show and going through writers and cast members to hire.

James Longman garnered acclaim after The Late Late Show won the Emmy. Longman moved to LA from his home in London to team up with James Corden and Ben Winston. As a result, the prime-time CBS show has now been running successfully for seven years.

The many accolades of James Longman from The Late Late Show

Some of the big names under James' mentorship include Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., Never Mind the Buzzocks, and Alan Carr: Chatty Man. After The Late Late Show ended in 2023, Longman contributed to the production company Jolly Octopus, which was founded by Ollie Brack and backed by BBC Studios.

Other feathers on James' hat include Corden's Carpool Karaoke spin-off, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Sweat the Small Stuff, The Sunday Night Project, and many more.

Other people to contribute to the newest Saturday Night Live UK

Another name that is said to join the SNL UK team is Suzi Aplin, another coveted name in the comedy industry in the UK. She has previously contributed to the success of shows such as TFI Fridays, Don't Forget Your Toothbrush, Comic Relief, and Backstage With Katherine Ryan, and is said to assume a higher-level position in the making of the UK version.

Sources at Deadline called the pair the "creme de la creme" of the reality entertainment section, thus assuring quality when it came to Saturday Night Live UK. The publication also stated that every writer under the comedy segment had been approached by the SNL team as a prep for the upcoming epoch.

Lorne Michaels is set to host a masterclass for chosen comedy writers in the UK to bring out the best SNL sketches out of them. There are also talks about the American writers coming down to help the British writers navigate the way.

Saturday Night Live UK is set to be released in 2026, according to Sky Studios.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More