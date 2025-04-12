What did Lady Gaga do during her recent Saturday Night Live performance? Details explored

Lady Gaga was the latest star to partake in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Saturday Night Live. Among other actors who graced the previous episodes of SNL season 50 were actor Timothée Chalamet, comedian Dave Chappelle, musician Hozier, and many more.

Lady Gaga appeared towards the end of episode 14, which aired on March 1, and took over episode 15, which aired on March 8. She was on double duty that night as she both acted in the sketches and gave a musical performance on her new song, Abracadabra.

After a satisfactory amount of monologues and sketches, the night ended with Lady Gaga performing alongside her superfan and comedian Bowen Yang.

Lady Gaga's performances on Saturday Night Live season 50, episode 15

The Saturday Night Live episode started in a White House setting with actors who were playing Trump, Elon Musk, and Marco Rubio. It saw Elon Musk complaining about Tesla's stock going down and his wealth suffering because he decided to join the government.

After this skit, Lady Gaga entered her monologue, saying:

"I know you might be thinking I'm here to promote my album Mayhem, but I'm actually here to remind you that I'm an amazing actor."

She then made fun of her movie, Joker 2, which didn't do well at the box office. She said that the movie was nominated for a Razzie and won in the category of Worst Screen Duo. She also promised to act, sing, and not do Joker 3.

In the second skit, the Poker Face singer played a girl who was leaving her boyfriend to go to a culinary school in Paris, on a rideable luggage. Her boyfriend, who was happy to get rid of her at first, chased her down the airport to stop her from leaving him towards the end.

In the second Saturday Night Live skit, Gaga was a high school student, alongside a Stuart Little look-alike mouse who was being bullied for not being able to lift weights. Gaga, a kind classmate, motivated him to work out and take part in the upcoming weight-lifting championship.

However, things took a sad turn when Pip miserably failed at lifting two ounces, which led his classmates to bully him even more. Until the classroom roof collapsed on the students and the teachers, and security was collectively unable to lift the roof because it was two ounces too heavy.

To no one's surprise, Pip came in as the hero who helped lift the roof, saved the students, and crushed the bullies by dropping the roof at the right time.

Then came Gaga's last skit with Bowen Yang, where the two of them acted like a pretentious couple on a date. Things were braggy and great until the waiter announced that the wine they had ordered was $28,000 a bottle. The two ran away with the bottle.

After this, Gaga paired up with Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner to play a funeral planner. The two planned on throwing a 20s-themed funeral for the deceased's family. After her funeral planner role, Gaga performed her new song, Abracadabra, with background dancers beautifying the atmosphere even more.

Lastly, Mikey Day appeared as Lady Gaga's husband, Lord Gaga. He was pictured as an affluent British actor who asked his wife to let go of her singing "hobby".

Another sketch towards the end documented a group of friends going to an ice cream shop and lying about one of their birthdays to get a free sundae.

For more updates on Saturday Night Live season 50, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @nbcsnl.

