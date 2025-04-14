"I've had apologies from SNL": White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood calls SNL parody mean over portrayal of her teeth

Aimee Lou Wood spoke out after her White Lotus character, Chelsea, was parodied on Saturday Night Live on April 12, 2025. During a political sketch on the NBC series titled The White POTUS, SNL cast member Sarah Sherman portrayed Wood's Chelsea while wearing what appeared to be large dental prosthetics, seemingly poking fun at her appearance.

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, Aimee Lou Wood shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories to call out SNL for taking "cheap" shots at her accent and looks. However, in one of the posts, she said that the show has reached out to her for apologies. She said:

"I've had apologies from SNL."

Screenshots of Aimee Lou Wood's IG Stories (Image via @aimeelouwood/Instagram)

The reported apology came after Wood took offense over Sherman's portrayal of her, calling it "mean and unfunny" in one of her posts. In a subsequent Instagram Story, she said that she understood that taking the p*ss is what the show is all about, but she thinks that "there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way" to portray her or her White Lotus character.

Aimee Lou Wood also shared a series of screenshots of replies to her Story, with one fan sending her a DM alleging that the show was "clearly taking the p*ss" out of her appearance/accent," wherein she wrote, "Correct." In another post, she shared a fan's DM calling Sherman copying her accent "terrible," to which the actress said that the SNL cast member should have done a better job of doing.

"At least get the accent right seriously. I respect accuracy even if it's mean."

"A real full-circle moment:" Aimee Lou Wood on people's fascination with her teeth

Aimee Lou Wood previously said that it was a "full-circle" turn for her to find White Lotus fans' fascination with her unique gap after she was bullied for it "forever." During her March 22 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, she weighed in on the popularity of her teeth. She said:

"They dissect my teeth and say what's wrong with it. But at the end go, 'But we don't think she should change a thing.' Oh my God, it feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever."

She also said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on March 4, 2205, that the way White Lotus fans talk about her not having veneers or Botox makes her feel "a bit rebellious." However, despite the positive comments she received from fans about her teeth, Aimee Lou Wood opened up about how her gap-tooth appearance has monopolized the conversation.

The White Lotus star wants people to stop their fixation on her looks. She told British GQ in a feature published on April 8, 2025:

"It makes me really happy that it's symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there's a limit. The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I'm not getting to talk about my work."

Wood also questioned if a male actor's appearance would get the same level of attention.

Aimee Lou Wood stars as Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3, which is now streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max).

