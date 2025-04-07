“She is my spirit animal”: Parker Posey’s role in The White Lotus season 3 has fans calling her their favorite new character

The White Lotus season 3 aired its eighth and final episode on April 6, 2025, with the 90-minute episode bringing some big reveals and questions about what comes next for the series and its characters. With the season ending, fans looked back on which characters made the best impression on them, and Parker Posey as Victoria Ratcliff is a crowd favorite.

Fans of the show would recognize her as the Lorazepam mom with a Southern drawl and the Ratcliff matriarch. Posey's performance in The White Lotus season 3 has gained popularity and special mentions on social media, with one fan commenting that Posey's performance in one of the scenes in the series reaffirms how the actress is their spirit animal.

"The way Parker Posey gasped at the mention of not having air conditioning reaffirms she is my spirit animal," an X user commented.

More fans shared their admiration for Posey's performance in The White Lotus season 3, with netizens saying she deserves to get an Emmy Award. Another one also referred to the actress as a "national treasure."

"I've exclusively watched The White Lotus through clips on this app and 1) I'm trying to figure out who Chelsea is, because apparently she died, and 2) if Parker Posey doesn't get an Emmy for her performance I will do a January 6 on Hollywood," an X user said.

"Ten minutes into the new season of The White Lotus and Parker Posey's accent has already sent me into outer space. Start engraving her Emmy now," another X user commented.

"Best part of White Lotus so far is people under the age of 40 and people who are not insufferable theatre kids discovering the national treasure that is Parker Posey," another X user said.

Meanwhile, other fans are calling for Parker Posey to be cast in The White Lotus season 4.

"Parker Posey kinda saved this season of The White Lotus we need her back for s4," a user on X said.

"PARKER POSEY FOR WHITE LOTUS SEASON FOUR! GET THE SCRIPT WRITTEN NOW," another X user commented.

Parker Posey plays Victoria Ratcliff in The White Lotus season 3

In The White Lotus season 3, Parker Posey plays the wealthy and stylish Victoria Ratcliff, the family matriarch who went on holiday with her husband and kids in Thailand. Her character is from Durham, North Carolina, and is easily recognizable for her one-liners with a Southern accent and her penchant for popping pills that cause her to be groggy most of the time.

In an interview with the WWD magazine, published on April 4, 2025, Parker Posey said that 1980s shows like Dallas and Dynasty helped her craft her character as Victoria in the series. She also described her character, saying:

"If she hadn't been funny, she could come across as really terrible."

During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers in March 2025, Posey admitted that it was "so much fun" to play Victoria Ratcliff in The White Lotus season 3 and that she was "so excited" about the project. She added:

"I read all eight episodes in one sitting and it was such a ride."

Posey stars in the series alongside Jason Isaacs as her fictional husband, Timothy Ratcliff, and their children Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

Catch all episodes of The White Lotus season 3, along with the complete installments of the first two seasons of the show, streaming on Max.

