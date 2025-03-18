Who is Parker Posey? Meet the actress who plays Victoria Ratliff in The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus season 3, the latest installment in the comedy-drama anthology series, is in its second half, with only three episodes left to air. The drama has won critics and audiences for continuing the crisp storytelling and character reveals that made the franchise globally popular.

In the new season, viewers are introduced to a new bunch of seemingly normal, but eccentric groups of people, spending the time of their lives in the luxurious Thailand chain of the White Lotus resort. One such character is Victoria Ratliff, a member of the Ratliff family who's in the resort with her husband and three children.

Parker Christian Posey, known for several popular Hollywood films, has portrayed Victoria Ratliff. The other cast members of the Mike White run show are Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jon Gries, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi and Aimee Lou Wood.

All about Parker Posey from The White Lotus season 3

Parker Posey in The White Lotus season 3

In the first scene of the series, we are introduced to the Ratliff family with a muscular husband, Timothy, the posh wife, Victoria, and their three young adult children.

On the surface, Victoria's family looks like a dream, with handsome features, healthy bodies and abundant wealth. However, as The White Lotus season 3 progresses, we find that the Ratliff family is completely dysfunctional.

Victoria is dependent on her medicines to feel better and is often ignorant and dismissive of her children's real feelings and needs. In an interview with The Wrap, Parker Posey called her character a woman-child. She said:

"There are different ideas about Victoria and where she comes from (and) how much money she has — I think she comes from the wealth in the family and was quite spoiled, had everything at her fingertips. But there’s a lot of pain under there, there’s a lot of eccentricities and neediness — she’s like a woman-child."

Career achievements

Parker Posey gained popularity in the early 1990s with a major role in Richard Linklater's teen classic, Dazed and Confused. Nicknamed 'Queen of the Indies,' Posey starred in over thirty independent films in the 1990s. Her career remained solid after the change of decade, as she appeared in projects like Scream 3, Blade: Trinity, Superman Returns, Broken English, etc.

In the later part of her career, Posey returned to television, appearing in Lost in Space, The Staircase, Tales of the Walking Dead and The White Lotus season 3.

Personal life

The actress is rather elusive about her personal life and keeps it away from the limelight. She was born on November 8, 1968 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Her parents, Lynda Patton and Chris Posey, were business owners and ran a car dealership. She currently resides alone in New York, about which she shared with New Yorker in 2022.

"When I think about New York and New Yorkers, we have a relationship already to the city, and that really feeds me a lot. And I feel like I'm always, you know, in relationship to it. That sounds so cheesy. I guess I'm just at a place now where I don't mind being alone at all. I'm not the first woman living alone in New York, you know?"

Watch The White Lotus season 3 on Max and stay tuned for more news and updates.

