Saturday Night Live's Sarah Sherman sends Aimee Lou Wood flowers after controversial sketch

After a controversial Saturday Night Live sketch aired on April 12, 2025, featuring Sarah Sherman portraying Aimee Lou Wood's character Chelsea from The White Lotus, Wood expressed her displeasure with the portrayal, describing it as "mean and unfunny." In the wake of the controversy, Wood has now shared a photo of flowers she received from Sherman, which included orange roses and pink carnations.

Ad

Wood expressed gratitude for the gesture, thanking Sherman for the flowers on her Instagram Stories on April 15, 2025. This act followed Wood's public comments addressing the sketch, which garnered attention for its treatment of her appearance.

Floral gesture follows response to White Lotus parody on Saturday Night Live

The controversial Saturday Night Live sketch

Aimee Lou Wood's Instagram Stories (Image via Instagram/@aimeelouwood)

The Saturday Night Live sketch titled "The White POTUS" humorously imitated political figures, featuring Sherman in the role of Chelsea, a character from The White Lotus. Sherman parodied Wood's look in the sketch by employing prosthetics to represent large teeth with an overbite.

Ad

Trending

This representation soon found itself criticized, with Wood condemning it on Instagram Stories after the sketch had been shown.

"I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny," Wood wrote.

She added that it was "such a shame" because she had enjoyed watching the show just a few weeks earlier. In the stories, Wood suggested that humor could be approached more thoughtfully, stating:

“Yes, take the piss for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Ad

Wood pointed out her issue with the style of comedy in the sketch, which she felt was not nuanced enough. She also indicated that she had been sent what she called "thousands of messages of support" by fans.

Aimee Lou Wood's Instagram Stories (Image via Instagram/@aimeelouwood)

Wood thanks Sarah Sherman for sending her flowers

Ad

After the reaction to the sketch, Sarah Sherman sent flowers to Wood, who posted about them on social media. A thank-you note from Wood accompanied the bouquet of orange roses and pink carnations. In the Instagram story, Wood wrote:

“Thank you for the beautiful flowers @sarahsquirm.”

While the flowers came after the controversial sketch, it was not confirmed if the gesture was intended as an apology. No direct comments have been made by her on the matter, however, the gesture seemed to reflect an attempt to address the situation following the backlash.

Ad

Reactions and support for Aimee Lou Wood

Wood’s reaction to the Saturday Night Live sketch came after years of public attention regarding her appearance. In previous interviews, Wood discussed how her teeth had been a frequent topic of conversation, particularly after her role on Sex Education.

She explained during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show that in the past, she had been self-conscious about her appearance, stating:

“I can’t believe the impact my teeth are having. Because the Americans can’t believe—but they’re all being lovely.”

Ad

Aimee Lou Wood's Instagram Stories (Image via Instagram/@aimeelouwood)

Wood also shared the positive feedback she received from fans after landing her role on Sex Education, saying:

Ad

“People going, ‘Oh my god, you’ve got teeth like mine.' Now I go to school and people think I’m cool because I look like Aimee.”

Wood also received support from other public figures following the controversial sketch, including actress Jameela Jamil. Jamil shared her thoughts on Instagram on April 13 about the way women’s appearances are scrutinized in the media, saying:

Ad

“We make fun of the assimilation of women and then mercilessly obsess over anyone with any slightly alternative features from whatever bulls--t AI standard we have allowed, as women, to take hold of this world.”

Saturday Night Live is available for streaming anytime on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More