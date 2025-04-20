Is there a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight? Details explored

Saturday Night Live, NBC's live sketch reality show, airs new episodes on Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET. The same episode can also be streamed on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. Although Saturday Night Live has been airing fresh episodes for the past three weeks, the cast and crew are taking a break of two weeks.

Ad

As reported by NBC, a fresh new episode will air on May 3, 2025. That would mean the April 19 episode of the long-running series will be a rerun of a previous episode. The rerun will be of the January 18 episode, which had comedian Dave Chappelle as the host and Glorilla as the musical guest. Dave performed a record-breaking 17-minute opening monologue that night.

The episode set to air on May 3, 2025, will see the creator of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, return to host for the second time. Benson Boone, who has made headlines through his performance at Coachella, will debut as the musical guest for the night.

Ad

Trending

What happened last time Quinta Brunson was the host of Saturday Night Live?

Ad

The last time Quinta Brunson came on Saturday Night Live, the date was April 1, 2023. Quinta hosted season 48 episode 16, and it kicked off with the Trump Indictment Cold Open. James Austin Johnson played Donald Trump and joked about putting out an album called Now That’s What I Call My Legal Defense Fund.

James performed a medley of songs ranging from Killed a guy, can you believe it?, We should execute all drug dealers, and Very strange energy, my son, don’t like it. After this, the episode saw Quinta's opening monologue in which she talked about her show and mentioned her lifetime dream of hosting Saturday Night Live.

Ad

"Abbott Elementary is like, say, Friends, except instead of being about a group of friends it’s about a group of teachers, and instead of New York it’s in Philadelphia, and instead of not having black people, it does,” said Quinta.

Ad

Afterward, the first sketch of the night, Drug Dealer, was aired. Andrew Dismukes and Devon Walker played two clubgoers looking to score some drugs. Marcello Hernandez portrayed a bathroom attendant and Punkie Johnson played a janitor with appearances from Quinta and Kenan Thompson.

This was followed by Bridesmaid Cult Documentary in which a group of traumatized women, plus Bowen Yang’s character, talked about their experiences as part of a wedding party, where they suffered mental, physical and financial abuse. Quinta also appeared in Couple Goals sktech, which was about a game show. In this Saturday Night Live segment, contestants had to guess how their spouse would answer questions about themselves.

Ad

In the next sketch, Quinta and Mikey Day essayed the roles of drivers arguing with each other as they were stuck in a traffic jam. The two mimed everything, emphasizing physical comedy, since both of their windows were closed. Colin Jost and Michael Che continued the Weekend Update segment by talking about Donald Trump’s indictment at the time.

Ad

Michael Longfellow made an appearance as Michelangelo’s David, and Marcello Hernandez joined in to talk about “short king spring”. The show concluded with three more sketches. The first one was called Midwife, in which Quinta portrayed an OB-GYN and Bowen Yang played the midwife.

Bosses saw Sarah Sherman and Quinta Brunson act as office salespeople, while in Please Don’t Destroy roast, Ben, Martin, and John played a trio of New Yorkers who hosted a local travelogue show called Street Eats.

Ad

Saturday Night Live will air a rerun of the January 18 episode on April 19, 2025, at 11:30 pm ET on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More