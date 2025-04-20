Who's hosting Saturday Night Live May 3 episode? Details explored

NBC's live reality comedy show Saturday Night Live airs new episodes on Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET, with the same episode streaming the next day on Peacock. The Saturday Night Live cast and crew are taking two weeks off following their three-show run.

The upcoming May 3, 2025, episode will be hosted by Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, and will see Benson Boone debut as the musical guest. Although a fresh new episode will air in May, NBC will be airing a rerun of the January 18 episode on April 19.

Dave Chappelle hosted that episode, while Glorilla came out and performed on stage as the musical guest. The comedian broke his own record of the longest Saturday Night Live opening monologue when he performed for 17 minutes straight. Last week's episode was hosted by actor Jon Hamm, who returned for the 14th time.

What happened in the January 18 episode of Saturday Night Live?

The January 18 episode of Saturday Night Live, which will be aired again on April 19, started with a cold open featuring MSNBC Special Coverage Cold Open. Bowen Yang reprised his role as former congressman George Santos, alongside Sarah Sherman as Rachel Maddow and other cast members playing network personalities.

The panel promises to focus on serious news instead of focusing on Donald Trump, but they don't stick to their plan and report on the US President's tweets. These include a potential trade deal involving a state and a foreign country, his son buying a fictional city, a challenge to China's leader for a martial arts fight, and a declaration of war on sharks.

Then, Dave Chappelle took the Saturday Night Live stage, which was balanced out with wittier and sincere moments. The opening monologue also included a tribute to the late President Jimmy Carter. Dave pulled up a stool to sit down on and lit up a cigarette. The comedian then talked about the California wildfires, which were happening at the time.

He also spoke on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles, and mentioned that he wasn't invited to his parties. After the opening monologue, came the first sketch of the night in 'Immigrant Dad Talk Show 2.' Marcello Hernandez came back with a new guest, his neighbor Richard (played by Dave Chappelle), to tackle topics like "Things Our Sons Like That They Shouldn't Like."

Next was 'Evacuation Alert,' in which a Los Angeles family played by Dave Chappelle, Ego Nwodim, and Devon Walker prepare to evacuate their home amid the wildfires.

"There is no time to explain, the house is gonna burn down! And y'all worried about, 'Who is Demetrius Quinn?'" Dave stated.

Musical guest GloRilla performed her first song of the night, after which the episode moved on to Weekend Update. Colin Jost and Michael Che made jokes about Mark Zuckerberg. Saturday Night Live's cast member Michael Longfellow made a plea to save TikTok as he joked about having nothing to do without the app.

“What do I do at work? What do I even watch during a movie?” Michael Longfellow questioned.

Colin Jost then welcomed their second guest, the original Nosferatu, who was played by Sarah Sherman. Nosferatu complained about Robert Eggers' movie of the same name, claiming the character looked like "shirtless Ned Flanders." This was followed up by a sketch named Police Station. In it, a man played by Devon Walker tried to describe his missing girlfriend to a pair of police officers.

Mikey Day and Bowen Yang played the officers, who get pointers from the janitor of the precinct, played by Kenan Thompson. GloRilla performed her second song, after which the show concluded with a sketch named 'Pop the Balloon.'

Watch the January 18 rerun episode of Saturday Night Live on April 19 at 11:30 pm ET on NBC.

