How long were Amy Poehler and Will Arnett married? Former couple open up about co-parenting for their two sons on the Smartless Podcast

Amy Poehler appeared on the latest episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by her ex-husband Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes. According to People, Amy Poehler and Will Arnett tied the knot in 2003 and were married for nine years before splitting in 2012. They ultimately finalized their divorce in 2016.

The couple shares two children, Archibald "Archie" Arnett (16) and Abel Arnett (14).

On April 21, 2025, Amy Poehler made a surprise appearance on the SmartLess podcast amid their 250th episode celebration. Poehler’s appearance was kept under wraps from both Arnett and podcast co-host Jason Bateman, arranged with the help of fellow host Sean Hayes.

Amy opened up about the couple's co-parenting, stating that it was a "constant, ever-changing thing."

"I think parenting is a constant, ever-changing thing, right? Somebody said this to me once that I always loved, which was, 'Parenting is like a series of short stories.'"

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett reveal their co-parenting techniques

Poehler, who recently launched her own podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, compared parenting to short stories.

“A short story starts and you think, ‘I don’t know how this story is going to go. I don’t know the characters. I don’t even know what’s going to happen.’ And then you’re in the middle of the short story and you think, ‘Man I never want this to end.’

The Parks and Recreation actress continued,

"Then the short story is over and you think, ‘Oh no, there’s no way the next one could be better.’ It’s just like a series of your kid changing so much and the world changing so much and you have to stay kind of flexible, pliable and learn from your mistakes.”

Arnett responded to Poehler, praising his former spouse's parenting abilities. He went on to admit his shortcomings, stating,

“I have to try really hard. Amy, you’re really good at this, and you help me do this in concert with you,” Arnett said. “To actually sit and listen to what your kid is trying to say to you, you know what I mean? Encourage them to, as much as they can, speak and to really hear [them]. I don’t come by [that] naturally because that’s not how I was raised.”

After Poehler exited the interview, the Arrested Development actor continued to gush about his ex-wife, expressing his gratitude over having a partner like her even after the divorce.

Arnett also voiced his pride about his children and the way the couple had raised them.

As per IMDb, SmartLess premiered in July 2020 and releases new episodes every week.

