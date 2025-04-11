"I don't know how to explain it other than pure rage" — Amy Poehler says she hates being physically picked up in comedy improv scenes

On April 8, Amy Poehler hosted actress and writer Quinta Brunson on her podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler. Brunson, who previously worked at BuzzFeed, is best known for creating, producing, and starring in the hit TV series Abbott Elementary.

Poehler and Brunson playfully joked about how people typically pat muscular football players. The duo then noted that women are often patted and lifted by people. When Brunson asked Poehler if she had ever been picked up against her will, Poehler responded affirmatively, stating that it was one of her "least favorite things in the world."

"It's a comedy improv thing, you get picked up in scenes and it's...I don't know how to explain it other than pure rage," Poehler said.

Adding to what Poehler said, Brunson quipped,

"It is insane to have your feet lifted off the ground against your will. If I'm going on a rollercoaster, I signed up for that. Me, I'm so sturdy, I think I'm ten toes down all the time. To be lifted off my ten toes is so disorienting."

Amy humorously added that if the "right person" lifted her up, she would feel flattered.

Amy Poehler also invited BuzzFeed alumni Kate Peterman, Zack Evans, Andrew Gauthier, and Ash Perez. She asked them about their experiences working with Quinta and collected questions from them to pose to Brunson.

Kate Peterman shared an anecdote about Brunson, reminiscing about the time she asked her if "Bon Jovi and Jon Bon Jovi are the same guy."

When Poehler posed this question to Brunson later in the interview, Quinta joked, saying, "Shut up, Kate, don't go through Amy to do that." In her attempt to clarify the subject, Quinta appeared to remain confused about the singer's name.

Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones recounted their tearful lunch on the former's podcast

On March 25, Amy Poehler invited her Parks and Recreation co-star Rashida Jones to her podcast, Good Hang With Amy Poehler. As The Wrap reported, Jones recounted the tearful lunch during which Poehler informed her that she had been selected for the lead role in Parks and Recreation, a part for which Rashida had previously been considered.

Jones called it a "gold standard of friendship," praising Poehler for delivering the disappointing news with grace and sincerity. She also appreciated Poehler for how she comforted her while taking pride in her own accomplishment instead of downplaying it.

Poehler Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Image via Getty)

Although initially heartbroken, Jones quickly discovered that the show’s premise had evolved; Poehler was now playing the boss, Leslie Knope, while another role—Ann Perkins, Leslie’s best friend—was still up for grabs.

After meeting with Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur, Jones realized that the situation wasn’t a rejection but a reorganization.

“It went from ‘Oh no’ to ‘Oh my God, we might be the two women on the show,’” Poehler recalled.

Good Hang with Amy Poehler releases new episodes every week.

