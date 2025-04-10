7 best side characters from Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) blends the mockumentary style of The Office with the quirkiness of a small-town workplace to give fans one of the most memorable sitcoms of all time. The show ran for seven seasons and aired on NBC. Based in Pawnee, Indiana (or as the lead Leslie Knope puts it, "The Paris of America"), the show is a peek into the glorious red tape system of small American government organizations.

Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) is an ambitious, overly optimistic deputy director at the Parks and Rec Department. With her rag-tag team of colleagues who are decidedly less enthusiastic about government labor, Leslie eagerly deals with the city's issues.

One of the things that makes Parks and Recreation a beloved show is its ability to give even the most minute side characters a moment in the sun. They then go on to become fan favorites.

Here is a look at some of the popular supporting cast, like Bobby Newport, Kane Hotate, and Joan Callamezzo, among others.

Iconic side characters that fans love in Parks and Recreation

1) Joan Callamezzo (Mo Collins)

Mo Collins plays Joan Callamezzo (Image via YouTube/Parks and Recreation)

As a government institution, the Parks and Recreation team is constantly in the news. And who better to host Pawnee Today on national TV than the iconic Joan Callamezzo? Joan is what fans would describe as different, but in the best way possible. Her opinions are eccentric, her personality is shockingly vivacious, and she barely holds it together.

Mo Collins does a spectacular job at physical comedy (remember a hungover Joan interviewing Ron while planking between two chairs?) and delivering the most outrageous lines with deadpan ease.

"I am a little under the weather... Went on a booze cruise last week, it just finished up an hour ago." - Joan Callamezzo, 5 seconds before going live on national television

2) Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd)

Paul Rudd as Bobby Newport (Image via YouTube/Parks and Recreation)

Paul Rudd's ability to transform into any character works in Parks and Recreation's favor. He appears in the later seasons as Bobby, heir to the Sweetums candy company with a sudden interest in running for city council president against Leslie. His vapid personality and golden retriever energy put him in a sitcom sweet spot.

Bobby is what one might call a "man child", having been handed everything on a silver platter by his father. He is a caricaturish representation of real-life politicians, and Rudd nails the role.

"I'm against crime. And I'm not ashamed to admit it."- Bobby Newport during the City Council Election debate.

3) Ken Hotate (Jonathan Joss)

Jonathan Joss as Ken Hotate (Image via YouTube/Parks and Recreation)

The Parks and Recreation department butts heads with Ken Hotate, the elder of the Wamapoke Native American tribe who runs the Wamapoke Casino. His towering stature and sharp wit make him an iconic side character in the show.

His character plays with racial commentary and enjoys scaring Leslie and her predominantly white crew into thinking they said or did something offensive to the Native American community. Joss delivers his jokes with the perfect cadence, leaving the audience in splits of laughter.

"If I know one thing about white people: They love Rachel Ray and they're terrified of curses."- Ken Hotate

4) Jen Barkley (Kathryn Hahn)

Kathryn Hahn plays Jen Barkley (Image via YouTube/Parks and Recreation)

Jen Barkley is a campaign manager for the Newport family, but she's in it just for the money. She says what she thinks and knows her worth. Her unabashed confidence and charming personality make her an interesting addition to the cast.

Hahn portrays the personality of a Washington D.C. woman in politics with a straightforward humor that fans love. She also ends up helping Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) with his Congressional race.

"Every surface area in your house is sticky."- Jen Barkley, wearing a poncho in Ben and Leslie's house.

5) Craig Middlebrooks (Billy Eichner)

Eichner plays Craig Middlebrooks (Image via YouTube/Parks and Recreation)

One of the best things to come out of the Pawnee-Eagleton merger is Craig, the inexplicably loud and jarringly hilarious addition to the usually sober Parks and Rec staff. His energy borders on scary and Eichner perfectly toes the line between humor and eccentricity.

Fans enjoy how Craig shakes things up by wearing his heart on his sleeve. One of the most iconic Craig moments on the show is his meeting with the Sapersteins. If anyone can "match his freak", it's Jean-Ralphio and Mona-Lisa.

"Oh I have a medical condition alright, it's called CARING TOO MUCH. And it's INCURABLE. Also, I have eczema."- Craig Middlebrooks

6) Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson)

Jay Jackson plays Perd Hapley (Image via YouTube/Parks and Recreation)

Perd Hapley raises the hilarious TV journalist count in Pawnee, Indiana, to two. What makes Jackson's presence great is his ability to make a whole lot of drivel sound hilarious. The TV presenter is awkward, extremely dull, and mostly talks in circles, but the creators' take on modern-day TV journalism makes Perd a genius addition.

With his iconic catchphrases, Perd sticks to fans as a memorable side character in Parks and Recreation.

"Issue number one is the first issue we're going to talk about"- Perd Hapley.

7) Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Ben Schwartz)

Ben Schwartz as Jean-Ralphio (Image via YouTube/Parks and Recreation)

Jean-Ralphio has some of the best moments in Parks and Recreation history. He is famously known for getting his BFF Tom (Aziz Ansari) into sketchy business situations (Remember snake juice?). Ben Schwartz and Jenny Slate (who plays his twin Mona-Lisa) bring physical sketch comedy, hilarious sing-song dialogue delivery, and unforgettable scene chemistry to the table.

The Sapersteins are a unique blend of zero self-awareness and alarming confidence, mimicking peacocks, needy, vain, and attention-seeking. Some might say Jean-Ralphio is Ron Swanson's arch nemesis, simply by existing.

"Thank God my grandfather just died, so I am FL-UUU-SHHHH with Ca-AAAASHHHH."- Jean-Ralphio Saperstein.

A special shout-out to Parks and Recreation's most hated dentist, Jeremy Jamm ("You just got JAMMED!") and Ethel Beavers, the court stenographer with a bucketload of sass.

Fans can watch all seasons of the show on Peacock!

