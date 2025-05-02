The Four Seasons: Full list of cast explored 

The Four Seasons is an American comedy miniseries written and created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield. It is based on the iconic 1981 Alan Alda film, follows three couples as they deal with all the incomparable, amazing and difficult parts of committed relationships. The show premiered on May 01, 2025, across United States on Netflix.

The show follows three suburban couples Fey and Will Forte, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani, and Kerri Kenney-Silver and Steve Carell they take seasonal vacations together, exploring the intricacies of enduring friendships and midlife transitions. When one spouse files for divorce, their long-standing custom is upended, forcing the group to face changing dynamics and individual struggles.

The series has eight episodes and each episode is approximately 27–35 minutes long. The Four Seasons is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the show has received a 76% score from the critics.

Exploring the cast of The Four Seasons

Tina Fey as Kate

Premiere For Netflix's "The Four Seasons" - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

In The Four Seasons Tina Fey portrays Kate, the focal point of a close-knit trio of couples who have been taking yearly vacations for decades. Kate is known for her intense love and devotion, and she frequently serves as the group's unifying factor. Her demanding and snarky demeanor, meanwhile, occasionally strains her friends' patience. Kate's marriage to her college sweetheart, Jack, is the sole marriage that resulted from their first circle of friends.

Tina Fey is known for her roles in Date Night (2010), 30 Rock (2006-13), and Sisters (2015).

Steve Carell as Nick

Premiere For Netflix's "The Four Seasons" - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Steve Carell plays Nick in The Four Seasons, a prosperous finance professional who, after years of hard work, tries to enjoy life's joys and experiences. After having a midlife revelation, Nick chooses to split from his wife, Anne and starts dating a younger woman, Ginny. His close-knit friend group's long-standing dynamics are upset by this choice, which causes the couples to reflect and reassess their relationships.

Steve Carell is an American actor known for his roles in The Office (2005-13), The Big Short (2015), and Foxcatcher (2014).

Colman Domingo as Danny

NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon (image via Getty)

Colman Domingo appears as Danny, a dynamic architect renowned for his flawless style and lively disposition. Danny is the life of the party in his close-knit group of friends and adds creativity to both his personal and professional endeavors. The group dynamic is enhanced by his close relationship with Kate (Tina Fey), which exhibits both friendship and sporadic conflict. Danny's marriage to Claude (Marco Calvani) is strained after he receives a heart problem diagnosis, which makes Claude overly protective.

Colman Domingo is an American actor, He was nominated for many awards, known for his roles in Lincoln (2012), Selma (2014), and The Madness (2024).

Marco Calvani as Claude

NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon (Image via Getty)

Marco Calvani portrays Claude the loyal Italian spouse of Danny (Colman Domingo), is portrayed by Marco Calvani. As a stay-at-home partner, Claude prioritizes Danny's welfare and frequently adopts a caring role that, although well-meaning, can occasionally come across as intrusive. The intricacies of their relationship are highlighted by the contrast between his theatrical and exuberant personality and Danny's more restrained one.

Marco Calvani is an actor, writer, and director, best known for High Tide (2024), A Better Half (2022), and Borgia (2022).

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne

2022 Paramount Emmy Party - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Kerri Kenney-Silver portrays Anne as a ceramicist whose life is turned upside down when her husband Nick (Steve Carell) divorces her without warning after 25 years of marriage. At first happy with her routine, Anne is thrown into a period of self-discovery when she must face the difficulties of beginning again and feelings of betrayal.

Kerri is an American actress and producer, known for Hailey's on It! (2024), Bob's Burgers (2017-23), and The Great North (2023).

Will Forte as Jack

World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s Series "The Studio" - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

In Netflix’s The Four Seasons Will Forte plays Jack, Kate's (Tina Fey) devoted husband and a high school history teacher. Jack is known for his kind disposition and empathy, and he frequently acts as the group's stabilizing influence. Particularly in times of stress and transition, his constant kindness and support keep their group of friends harmonious.

Will Forte is an American actor, known for his roles in The Lego Movie (2014), MacGruber (2010), and American Dad! (2009-25).

Supporting cast in The Four Seasons

The show features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows.

Erika Henningsen as Ginny

Julia Lester as Lila

Ashlyn Maddox as Beth

Alan Alda as Don

The Four Seasons is currently available on Netflix.

