7 Steve Carell comedies to watch if you liked him in ‘The Four Seasons’

The Four Seasons is a romantic comedy-drama miniseries created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield based on Alan Alda's own 1981 romantic comedy of the same name.

It released on May 1, 2025, and features an all-star ensemble cast, including Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, Marco Calvani, among others.

Six close friends, three couples, in The Four Seasons head off for a relaxing weekend, only to be shocked when one couple announces their breakup. The reports disrupt their relationships, testing love, loyalty, and friendship.

With equally divided doses of comedy and drama, the series reinterprets the original film's concepts with superb performances from its all-star cast.

For the fans of Steve Carell, who loved watching him in The Four Seasons, here are seven other comedies that highlight his comedy talent. From the office pranks in The Office to the emotional scenes in Little Miss Sunshine and Crazy, Stupid, Love, Carell's comedy talent emerges in each performance.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin and 6 other Steve Carell comedies to watch if you liked him in The Four Seasons

1) The Office

Steve Carell as Michael Scott in The Office (Image via Getty)

The Office is a sitcom which is based on the 2001–2003 BBC's The Office created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

The show is about the daily nine-to-five working life of white-collar office employees in the fictional Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. It aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, over 11 seasons and 201 episodes.

In this workplace mockumentary, Carell transforms a clueless regional manager into a figure of chaotic charm and surprising heart, channeling the ensemble-driven storytelling that defines The Four Seasons.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock,

2) Little Miss Sunshine

Steve Carell as Frank Ginsburg (Image via Apple TV+)

Little Miss Sunshine is a 2006 American dark comedy movie based on the screenplay by Michael Arndt.

It boasts a cast of talented actors including Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Paul Dano, Abigail Breslin, and Alan Arkin. It is a continuation of the misadventures of the Hoover family, a dysfunctional family who take a road trip to bring their youngest son (played by Breslin) to compete in a children's beauty pageant.

Here in this quirky road-trip comedy, Carell avoids typecasting through understated wit and emotional layers, reflecting the same offbeat group chemistry seen in The Four Seasons.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu

3) Crazy, Stupid, Love

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) is a romantic comedy movie (Image via JioHotstar)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) is a romantic comedy movie by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, featuring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, and others. It is a romantic tale of Cal Weaver, a middle-aged fellow who goes back to the dating world after his wife sues for divorce.

With Jacob's help, Cal masters modern dating until unexpected crushes, family twists, and heartfelt revelations show that love is messy, surprising, and worth it.

Carell shines, just like his performance in The Four Seasons, playing a man surprised by divorce and falling in love again with the same awkward sincerity and adult vulnerability.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

4) The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Steve Carell as Andy Stitzer in The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Image via JioHotstar)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), directed and written by Judd Apatow, features Steve Carell as Andy Stitzer, a shy 40-year-old electronics store clerk with a shrine of action figures. His life is turned upside down when his co-workers discover he is a virgin and decide to teach him how to approach the dating scene.

Through hilarious mishaps in a series, Andy finds his way and ultimately gets involved with Trish, an artist who is played by Catherine Keener. As Andy's relationship deepens, he falters in his friendships, love, and life in general.

In this comedy, Carell plays Andy, a shy, middle-aged virgin. Like The Four Seasons, Carell brings humor to his journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

5) Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

A feud erupts between a confident news anchor and his ambitious colleague (Image via Apple TV+)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), directed by Adam McKay, satirizes 1970s television news with Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy and Christina Applegate as his arch-rival co-anchor.

The movie is about a feud between a self-assured news anchor and his ambitious colleague, and it devolves into ridiculous battles and power grabs by the staff.

Steve Carell’s absurdly charming Brick Tamland channels The Four Seasons’ offbeat blend of ego, brotherhood, and personal growth.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock

6) Dinner for Schmucks

Steve Carell as Barry in Dinner for Schmucks (Image via Apple TV+)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010), directed by Jay Roach based on the French film Le Dîner de Cons, stars Steve Carell and Paul Rudd. It follows Tim Conrad, a rising executive invited to a dinner where guests bring the most bizarre person they can find to be mocked.

Tim encounters Barry Speck, a quirky fellow who appears to be the ideal house guest. But Barry's well-intentioned chaos puts Tim's work life and social life into chaos. As things become chaotic, Tim also has to deal with the ruthlessness of the dinner and redefine success.

In this farcical comedy, Carell plays Barry, an eccentric man who unintentionally disrupts a dinner, with his performance adding nuance to the absurdity, similar to The Four Seasons.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

7) The Morning Show

The cast of The Morning Show (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show is a drama series featuring Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon. Loosely adapted from Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning, the series chronicles the behind-the-scenes negotiating of a morning news program.

As Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) navigate the newsroom politics and devils, the network itself is fighting falling ratings, internal crises, and a forced takeover by the tech world.

Carell's acting on The Morning Show showcases his dramatic skill, a fallen anchor with flaws working through newsroom politics and internal turmoil, similar to The Four Seasons.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

Interested viewers can watch Steve Carell's performance in The Four Seasons on Netflix.

