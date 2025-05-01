10 movies and shows to stream on Prime Video in May 2025

Prime Video is set to launch movies and shows across genres in May. The streaming platform, known for its extensive catalogue of romance, comedy, drama, and adventure, along with reality TV, has something for every fan looking for a fun evening watch or a weekend binge.

From Blake Lively's much-awaited Another Simple Favor to Jeremy Clarkson's British documentary show Clarkson's Farm, and a few new originals in the works, here is a complete run-down of what fans can expect in May on Amazon Prime Video. Get ready to cozy up on the couch, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the newest media in May.

The Better Sister, Clarkson's Farm, and other shows on Prime Video in May 2025

1) Another Simple Favour (2025)

May 1

Blake Lively in Another Simple Favor (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles as Stephanie and Emily in this cat-and-mouse black comedy. After the events of A Simple Favor, Stephanie is stunned to see Emily out of prison. Emily is getting married in Italy and wants Stephanie to be her Maid of Honor. Is this an attempt at mending burnt bridges or an elaborate ploy for revenge?

Fans of the intense twists and turns in the original movie, buckle up for more deviousness from the two women whose sole aim is to outsmart each other.

2) The Better Sister (2025)

May 29

Banks and Biel in The Better Sister (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The secrets, lies, and truths about the lives of sisters Chloe (Jessica Biel) and Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) float to the surface when Chloe's husband is brutally murdered in her home. The estranged sisters must work together and protect their family in this murder mystery.

With themes like family dynamics, identity, and sisterhood, The Better Sisters on Prime Video adapts Alafair Burke's novel to the small screen. With an eight-episode season in the cards, this show promises an exciting premise for crime drama fans.

3) Clarkson's Farm (2021-present)

May 23

Clarkson at his farm (Image via YouTube/Prime Video UK & IE)

Jeremy Clarkson's immersive and entertaining documentary on the life of a 1000-acre farm owner is coming back for season 4 on Prime Video. Clarkson, a world-renowned TV show host (Top Gear, The Grand Tour), takes on a new challenge as a farmer trying to showcase farm life, with commentary about agriculture in Britain.

This is the perfect weekend binge for fans of his clever mix of comedy and information. Watch out for his shenanigans with farming vehicles!

4) David Space: Dandelion (2025)

May 6

David Spade in his comedy special (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Actor, comedian, and writer David Spade returns with his classic sarcasm and self-deprecating humor in this comedy special, David Spade: Dandelion. The stand-up comic describes himself as a dandelion, a tough weed only on the outside.

For fans who want to unwind and relax with laughs galore, this is the perfect May watch.

5) The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (2024-Present)

May 27

Dr. Klak and Dr. Sleech in the show (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Keke Palmer and Stephanie Hsu reprise their voice roles as Dr. Klak and Dr. Sleech in this intergalactic science fiction about treating patients and solving medical riddles across the universe. The show blends humor, friendship, and drama to give fans a perfect animated entertainer.

The show deals with themes like anxiety and LGBTQ+ representation, with the creator Cirocco Dunlap drawing inspiration from shows like Star Trek, Aliens, and Grey's Anatomy.

6) Overcompensating (2025)

May 15

Benito Skinner in Overcompensating (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

When Benny (Creator Benito Skinner) realizes that he cannot stay in the closet forever, he struggles with accepting his sexuality while navigating the ups and downs of young adulthood as a college freshman in a salacious college town filled with parties, women, and unlikely friendships.

Starring Wally Baram, Mary Beth Balone, Adam DiMarco, Rish Shah, Holmes, and Connie Britton, the ensemble cast of this comedy is set to take on youth, freedom, and life.

7) Octopus! (2025)

May 8

Octopus! narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Dive into the mesmerizing, fascinating, and intricate underwater world of octopuses and learn more about their intelligence in this 2-part documentary narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. With insights from experts and octopus lovers, the documentary explores the sea creature's sudden rise in popularity.

For fans in the mood for learning something new while enjoying stunning visuals, Octopus!, directed by Niharika Desi, must go on your watch list.

8) Earnhardt (2025)

May 22

Archival footage of Dale Earnhardt (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

This four-part docuseries outlines the life and rise to popularity of one of NASCAR's most influential athletes, Dale Earnhardt. Told through archival footage and exclusive interviews from those near and dear, the show will cover deeply personal aspects of his life, along with his iconic wins in the racing circuit.

Directed by Joshua Altman, this is a perfect watch for fans of the sport and for anyone who is interested in the world of racing, looking for a place to start.

9) Molly-Mae: Behind It All (2025)

May 9

Title card of the show (Image via YouTube/Prime Video AU & NZ)

Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island fame returns with the second part of her docuseries, where fans get access to where her life is now. In part 1, she dove into life post-breakup, juggling a career and being a single mother. In the trailer of part 2, fans can see her back together with Tommy Fury, and the couple gives their relationship another shot.

For fans of reality TV who want a look behind the scenes of the stars' curated lives, this is a perfect show.

10) Motorheads (2025)

May 20

The cast of Motorheads (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

A love for street racing reignites a sleepy small town, where unlikely friendships, first loves, and a has-been NASCAR mechanic come together to create memories of a lifetime. This coming-of-age drama stars Ryan Philippe, Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino, and Melissa Colazzo.

Reminiscent of early 2000s TV dramas about sports, found families, and the chaos of teenage life, this show is set to be a binge-watch.

May promises multi-genre entertainment on Prime Video. Buckle up for a memorable month. Check out the full list of TV shows and movies here.

