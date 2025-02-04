5 best movies of Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel is an American actress born on March 3, 1982, in Ely, Minnesota. She began her career as a vocalist in musical productions. Jessica as Mary Camden in the family drama series 7th Heaven (1996–2006). Over the years, Biel has showcased her versatility across various film genres, establishing herself as a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Jessica Biel has played a variety of roles in films and television shows over her career. Her performance in Ulee's Gold (1997) brought her a Young Artist Award for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003).

Notable films from her filmography include Total Recall (2012), The Illusionist (2006), and Blade: Trinity (2004). As executive producer and star of the limited drama series The Sinner in 2017, Biel broadened her horizons and received nominations for both a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe.

5 must-watch Jessica Biel's movies

1) The Illusionist

A still from The Illusionist (Image via Mubi)

Neil Burger's romantic mystery film, The Illusionist released in 2006. The film tells the story of Eisenheim (played by Edward Norton), a talented magician who meets again with Sophie (played by Jessica Biel), his childhood love who he couldn't have. The movie is loosely inspired by Steven Millhauser's short story, "Eisenheim the Illusionist."

In The Illusionist, Jessica Biel plays Sophie, a strong and independent woman torn between her love for magician Eisenheim and her duty to the powerful political forces.

Despite being from different social classes, they reunite when Eisenheim, now a famous illusionist, returns to Vienna. Sophie is engaged to the cruel Prince Leopold, and when Eisenheim humiliates him, Sophie exposes the prince’s evil plans, escalating the tension.

After Sophie's mysterious death, Eisenheim uses his magic to uncover the truth. The story shows that Sophie's death and Eisenheim's shows were fake. In the end of the movie, Eisenheim and Sophie fake her death and begin a new life together, leaving hints about what really happened. The film combines love, mystery, tricks, and mind-bending suspense.

The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

2) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

A still from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Image via Netflix)

In the 2003 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Jessica Biel plays Erin Hardesty, a young woman whose road trip with friends turns into a nightmare when they encounter the infamous Leatherface.

Biel’s performance shows her character's vulnerability and determination as the group faces terrifying encounters. The film reimagines the 1974 horror classic, offering a fresh perspective while staying true to the original story.

In The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), Jessica Biel plays Erin, a resourceful and courageous protagonist. As the film’s final girl, she faces unimaginable terror with grit and determination. Erin stands out for her strength and quick thinking, leading the fight for survival against the horrifying, murderous family.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was a commercial success, grossing over $80 million in the United States alone, despite critics' mixed reviews. Many people thought that Biel's portrayal of Erin was exceptional and among the best in contemporary horror films.

The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

3) Blade: Trinity

A still from Blade: Trinity (Image via Prime Video)

In this 2004 film, Jessica Biel takes on the action-packed role of Abigail Whistler, a highly skilled vampire hunter and the daughter of Blade's mentor, Whistler. To defeat Dracula, the strongest vampire ever, Abigail joins forces with Blade and Hannibal King as a part of the Nightstalkers. She is the daughter of Blade’s late mentor, Whistler, and joins Blade in his battle against the vampire uprising.

Biel's performance of Abigail shows her physical power. She had to go through intensive combat and archery training to be true in the part.

Blade: Trinity was a box office success, earning over $150 million worldwide. Audiences and critics alike praised Biel's dedication to the physically demanding role of Abigail Whistler, giving her a particularly positive reception.

The movie is available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video.

4) Total Recall (2012)

A still from Total Recall (Image via Sony Picture)

In Total Recall (2012), Jessica Biel plays Melina, a tough and resourceful resistance fighter. She becomes a key ally to Douglas Quaid as he uncovers the truth about his identity and the corrupt system controlling their world. Melina is fierce, courageous, and driven by a desire for justice, offering both physical and emotional support to Quaid in his fight for freedom.

Melina can manage action and is a ferocious warrior and love interest. Biel worked hard and performed many stunts for the part, which gave her fight scenes a more lifelike character. Her intelligence shone through the quick-paced science fiction thriller.

The movie is available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video.

5) Hitchcock

A still from the movie Hitchcock (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

The biographical drama Hitchcock (2012) is directed by Sacha Gervasi. The making of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho is examined. A book by Stephen Rebello, Alfred Hitchcock and the Making of Psycho, describes Alfred Hitchcock's struggles and creative journey making Psycho in the late 1950s.

After North by Northwest's success, Hitchcock feels pressure to retire. He adapts Robert Bloch's controversial Psycho, based on actual killer Ed Gein.

In Hitchcock (2012), Jessica Biel portrays Vera Miles, an actress best known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. As Miles, Biel plays a strong-willed and ambitious woman caught in the complex dynamic between Hitchcock and his actors. Vera is both determined to build her career and grapples with the challenges of working under Hitchcock's intense, controlling nature.

The film depicts Hitchcock's complex marriage to Alma (Helen Mirren). Alma becomes more involved in filming while Hitchcock handles studio issues and personal issues. Relationship with screenwriter Whitfield Cook strains Alma's marriage.

Even with challenges like arguments and Hitchcock's strong attitude, Psycho became a big hit. The movie ends with Hitchcock's success as Psycho changes film history, but the couple's relationship is still important to his lasting achievements.

The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

Jessica Biel and more about her

Apart from her well-known movie parts, Jessica Biel has also worked in TV and production. She acted in and produced the limited series The Sinner in 2017, portraying Cora Tannetti, a woman who abruptly performs a violent act without apparent cause.

In her personal life, Jessica Biel wed singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake in 2012; the pair has two sons. Among her charitable endeavors is co-founding the Make the Difference Network, which links nonprofits with possible donors. She has also participated in several charitable events, including a charity auction meant to assist a young person hurt in an accident in gathering funds.

