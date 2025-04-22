Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 16: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

As Grey's Anatomy season 21 ventures further into its monumentum, viewers are counting down the days until episode 16, Papa Was a Rollin' Stone. The medical drama and emotional storytelling continue to follow the changing dynamics between new and old faces at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. With every new episode, tension builds, relationships form, and career complications come to the forefront.

The last episode, Bust Your Windows, kept viewers in suspense as several characters found themselves at key turning points. From romantic tensions to work-related issues, episode 15 established a dramatic tone guaranteed to reverberate in episode 16. Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 16 will be released on ABC on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET.

With the season nearing its conclusion, everyone is waiting with bated breath for what lies ahead for the doctors and interns.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Release date & time

Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 16 will air on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET on ABC. Below is the release schedule for all the regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time ET (Eastern Time) Thursday, May 1, 2025 10:00 pm CT (Central Time) Thursday, May 1, 2025 9:00 pm MT (Mountain Time) Thursday, May 1, 2025 8:00 pm PT (Pacific Time) Thursday, May 1, 2025 7:00 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, May 2, 2025 2:00 am CET (Central European Time) Friday, May 2, 2025 4:00 am IST (India Standard Time) Friday, May 2, 2025 7:30 am

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Where to watch?

In the United States, fans can watch Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 16 live on ABC through their local cable provider during the scheduled broadcast time. For those interested in streaming the episode, it will be available the following day on Hulu, allowing viewers to view it at their convenience. In the UK and other specific nations, new episodes are generally available on Disney+ within the Star hub.

What to expect from Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 16?

Titled Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 16 will provide the audience with some serious medical drama and storylines that move their heart. Among the plots, one that focuses on Amelia Shepherd involves having to perform a tough and high-risk brain operation on a child. Not only does the operation require technical prowess, but Amelia is also required to prove herself as confident and emotionally strong.

Meanwhile, Winston Ndugu and Jules Millin experience professional tension when they work on a trauma case with an extremely emotional family. Their differing outlooks and styles can conflict, potentially endangering the delicate chemistry that started to form between them in earlier episodes. This tension provides an interesting layer of tension that viewers will be anxious to see play out.

In more personal matters, Jo Wilson and Atticus Link Lincoln cope with wedding planning's non-medical anxiety. Alongside their decisions about their future, some sentimental and possibly lighthearted scenes provide respite from the intensity one would expect inside a hospital.

Adding more drama to the episode is the arrival of Piper Perabo, who guest stars as Jenna Gatlin, a feisty mother whose child undergoes a complicated procedure at Grey Sloan. Her plot is supposed to continue throughout the season, presumably bringing emotional depth and new twists as the finale draws near.

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 15 recap

Episode 15 was packed with important character growth and plot advancement. Lucas Adams, who was earlier in danger of being retained to redo his intern year, made a crucial choice that reflected his growth. By deciding to leave during a tricky surgery to make his patient comfortable, Lucas proved himself mature and empathetic—traits that eventually convinced Catherine Fox to let him pursue his internship along with his class.

Meanwhile, the working relationship between Winston and Jules transformed into something more romantically charged. Their work on a life-saving procedure created romantic tension, though it was later followed by a warning from Richard Webber, who reminded them of the pitfalls of combining romance with office dynamics.

Elsewhere, Simone Griffin considered inviting Lucas to live with her—a move complicated by an emotional chat with Benson Blue Kwan. Blue's blunt remark about Simone's preparedness for such a move caused her to hesitate, underlining the complications of their changing relationships.

Generally, Bust Your Windows combined personal dilemmas with medical action, laying the groundwork for additional drama and development in the next episode.

Catch the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy season 21 on ABC.

