Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 15: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

The medical drama Grey’s Anatomy season 21 continues to engage its viewers with heartfelt storytelling, compelling character arcs, and gripping medical emergencies. As the season progresses, the makers add more layers to keep the audience engaged. Episode 15, titled Bust Your Windows, is no exception. The upcoming episode set to premiere on ABC will test the limits of Grey Sloan Memorial’s staff medically and emotionally.

The episode teaser shows a window washer's platform crashing into the waiting area on a particularly windy day. To find out the repercussions of this accident, you must tune in at 10 PM ET on Thursday. Episode 15 keeps pace with the past episodes; an unexpected catastrophe at the hospital, combined with increasing personal tensions, will push the characters to their limit. With strained relationships and professional reputations at stake, viewers can experience the heart-stopping action Grey's is famous for.

Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Release date & time

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 15 airs on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET on ABC. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 10:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 7:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 9:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 8:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 3:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 4:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 7:30 AM

Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

You can watch the episode live on ABC, and it will be streamed the following day on Hulu. You can also live stream ABC through platforms such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream; this is only available to subscribers. Moreover, the network's official website and app provide full episodes to stream a little while after broadcast with a valid cable login.

What to expect in Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 15

In Bust Your Windows, the Grey Sloan staff is expected to encounter another medical crisis when a window washer's platform collides with the hospital's facade, causing havoc and endangering many lives. The crisis will require instant response and collaboration as doctors and nurses rush to provide care for those who were hurt during the accident. The dramatic event plays out against some intense emotional moments.

On the relationship front, Blue (Harry Shume Jr.) and Simone's (Alexis Floyd) love life becomes complicated as they fight over where they should live. Their disagreement will dig deeper into compatibility issues, differences in lifestyles, and emotional maturity. Fans will get a closer glance at whether or not their love can survive such growing pains, or if this is the beginning of the end.

Meanwhile, Lucas (Niko Terho) is keen on impressing Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), and this might lead him into sticky situations, balancing ambition with high expectations of working in her presence. Tune into Thursday's episode to see if Lucas rises to the challenge or crumbles under pressure.

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 14 recap

In Grey’s Anatomy season 21, episode 14, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) invites celebrated surgeon Dr. Joseph Chase to conduct a complicated operation on Gabby, a patient with pancreatic cancer. When things go awry during the operation, though, Chase leaves the operation midway, jeopardizing the patient's life.

Bailey, along with Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Lucas Adams, undertakes the surgery to complete it successfully. Later, Simone confronts Chase, blaming him for prioritizing his ego over the patient's life, foreshadowing future conflict. At the same time, Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) keep exploring the challenges of their open marriage.

Teddy admits to having almost cheated, which makes the couple question their agreement. Owen, nonetheless, breaks the news that he has already slept with another person, raising the tension between them. Amidst the emotional drama, Owen assures Teddy of his love, though their romance is not yet in the clear.

Blue continues to deal with the consequences of a breakup, submerging himself in his work. Blue collaborates with Link and Winston to salvage a patient's leg, which presents a fleeting instant of relief and fellowship. Afterward, Link rewards them with baseball tickets.

Catch the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 streaming on ABC.

