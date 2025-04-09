Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 13 just proved the power of its interns

As Grey’s Anatomy enters the stretch run of its historic 21st season, episode 13 becomes a milestone moment—not only for the current drama but for the next generation of interns at Grey Sloan.

With the intern year ending, Simone, Jules, Lucas, and Blue face life-altering choices in their professional and personal lives. Episode 13, titled "Don't You (Forget About Me)," puts one thing in no doubt: the future of Grey's Anatomy is in good, capable hands.

Grey’s Anatomy: A turning point for the intern class

The most surprising aspect of this episode is how far the interns have progressed—and how much they influence the show's plotlines. Simone Griffin, Jules Millin, and Benson Kwan, portrayed by Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane, and Harry Shum Jr., respectively, are progressing in their careers, whereas Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) has to redo his internship year, which still presses heavily upon him. Every character across 21 seasons of Grey's Anatomy is challenged along dimensions that testify to how capable they have become and how much they've grown emotionally. This bunch is no exception, just like the original interns.

Simone collaborates with Dr. Amelia Shepherd on Molly's surgery. Amelia chides Griffin to come into her own strength as a surgeon, reminding her of the pitfalls of emotional investment in the OR. It's an important moment—one that establishes Simone as an emerging leader, but one with her flaws.

Grey’s Anatomy: Mentor-Mentee Bonds That Resonate

What makes episode 13 work is its emphasis on the relationships between the interns and their mentors. Jules, paired with Winston, finally benefits from a combination that has been quietly growing. Both characters are based on honesty and straightforward communication, so their work together feels genuine and empowering.

Lucas excels in a case with Richard and Nick for a kidney patient. Although he's been instructed to do the intern year over, his work—and the effortless rapport with Nick—question that ruling. Their scenes exhibit a welcome warmth and richness, suggesting the type of surgeon Lucas might become in the future.

Blue appears detached as he struggles with his love life with his ex-fiance, Molly. But the episode does foreshadow him reuniting with the intern crew soon. That he is ready to put love over ambition is significant and indicates character development beyond his typical competitive nature.

Grey’s Anatomy: Teddy & Owen's open marriage

Outside the hospital, the open marriage storyline with Teddy and Owen takes another dramatic turn. While the couple had agreed to explore other people in each other's lives, episode 13 makes clear that this is headed toward an emotional disaster. Owen's reunion with Nora provides the first of the physical affairs, while Teddy's flirtation with Cass remains emotionally distant.

Interestingly, though, Cass and Teddy have a more natural chemistry. The shared history between Owen and Nora makes their meeting more emotionally resonant. This imbalance portrays Owen as the more irresponsible partner, making him a more conflicted character and increasing the emotional stakes in a plot already thick with tension.

Grey’s Anatomy: Setting the stage for a high-stakes finale

With only five episodes remaining in the season, the groundwork is laid for a climactic finale. The decision about Lucas’s future looms large, and the growing bonds between the interns suggest we’re building to a major group turning point. There’s also the quiet buildup around Jo’s pregnancy, with Dr. Marcus reappearing, hinting that he may play a key role when she gives birth.

More generally, the episode is an intelligent reboot of the narrative. It revives the intern storylines, heightens character relationships, and builds momentum for the last episodes. After over two decades, Grey’s Anatomy continues to discover new paths to change, and much of that transformation now lies in the hands of the newest generation of surgeons.

Episode 13 of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 doesn’t just advance the plot—it revitalizes the show’s emotional core. By spotlighting Simone, Jules, Lucas, and Blue and exploring the mentor relationships that shape them, the series reminds us why we’ve stayed invested for 21 seasons.

Catch the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy streaming on ABC.

