Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 12, Ridin' Solo, premiered on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 10 pm ET on ABC. In this episode, Meredith Grey and Amelia Shepherd attempted to win the Blaisdell Grant to help their Alzheimer's research. However, Koracick used their research findings to gain Grant funding instead of them.

Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman experienced relationship problems, so they agreed to attempt open-marriage principles to avoid boredom.

The hospital resident Simone Griffin discovers a unique tumor in a patient, which allows her to perform her very first surgery. Jo Wilson and Atticus "Link" Lincoln host the big wedding event after settling their wedding planning arguments.

The medical drama Grey's Anatomy examines the medical and personal activities of surgeons working at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. It shows how medical staff handle relationships and challenging medical cases.

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 12 recap

Meredith and Amelia's Research Challenges

In Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 12, Doctors Meredith Grey and Amelia Shepherd are about to present their Alzheimer's research findings in their bid for Blaisdell Grant funding. Their study focused on gender-linked Alzheimer's effects, which received limited attention in medical research.

Tom Koracick ruined their opportunity by entering the competition with research that matched their own. Tom Koracick gained his research edge through an abstract Meredith and Amelia had published, which made him win the grant.

Meredith and Amelia find out that Dr. Tom Koracick used their abstract as a basis to conduct tests with male mice that decreased disease markers in Alzheimer's disease. Koracick's research model eliminated female mice because he found their reproductive organs interfered with study reliability.

Meredith pointed out that few women took part in Alzheimer's research, leading to treatment failures due to gender prejudice. Meredith decided to proceed with the research alone.

Relationship dynamics in Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 12

In Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 12, after failing to win against Tom Koracick for the research funds, Meredith continued her Alzheimer's project on her own. Nick Marsh encouraged her professional development and funded her research.

Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman grappled with their marriage issues, so they chose to try therapy. In a talk session, the topic of open marriage emerged. They considered the idea of an open-relationship and took time to set guidelines for their new agreement.

Jo Wilson and Atticus Link Lincoln experienced conflict because they had different ideas about their wedding ceremony. By openly sharing their thoughts, they reached an understanding that allowed them to combine both concepts into a single formal event.

Interns' professional growth and personal struggles in Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 12

When dealing with a patient dealing with persistent pain, Simone Griffin proved her medical expertise by discovering a rare tumor tissue. She diagnosed the tumor symptoms correctly, which resulted in performing her first solo surgery.

Lucas Adams felt underserved inside his professional profile when Simone reached a major milestone. He experienced doubts about his professional growth against difficult competition at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital.

Jules Millin faced complications when a personal encounter affected her professional duties. After a challenging day in the operating room, she decided to focus on her medical career and seek mentorship to enhance her surgical skills.

Blue handled his feelings as he supported his ex-fiancee Molly Tran after she returned with amnesia from a car crash. Their relationship became difficult when Tran's former boyfriend asked her to marry him.

Catch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy on ABC at 10 pm ET on Thursdays. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

