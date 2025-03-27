Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Grey's Anatomy season 21 continues with its engaging storyline. The show has grown a fan base through the years with its combination of emotional and high-stakes medical drama. As fans wait for the next installment in this decade-long series, Episode 12, entitled Ridin' Solo, is set to explore the private and professional lives of the characters at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The previous episode of Grey's Anatomy season 21, "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," offered impactful plot points, from Tasha's challenging liver transplant issue to Teddy's marital conflict and Meredith's reconciliation with Nick.

As the characters continue to battle new challenges and navigate their complex relationships, the latest episode is expected to maintain the show's storyline of bringing both heartfelt moments and drama. Here is what you need to know about the release date, how to watch, and what to anticipate.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Release date and time

Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 12, will premiere on ABC on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 10 pm ET. International viewers can refer to local listings for exact timing as per time zones for different regions mentioned in the release schedule below.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time PST (Pacific Standard Time) March 27, 2025 7 pm MST (Mountain Standard Time) March 27, 2025 8 pm CST (Central Standard Time) March 27, 2025 9 pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) March 27, 2025 10 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) March 28, 2025 2 am CET (Central European Time) March 28, 2025 3 am IST (India Standard Time) March 28, 2025 7:30 am

Where to watch

In the US, Grey's Anatomy will air live on ABC. Streaming fans will be able to watch the show the next day on Hulu. Overseas audiences can watch on services like Disney+, though content availability will be region-specific.

What to expect from the next episode

Still from the series(Image via YouTube/ABC)

Episode 12 is anticipated to explore principal personal and work-related issues experienced by Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital characters. The title gives a clue about independence, strength, and coping with life's intricacies.

Meredith and Amelia will continue their joint work on a grant proposal for Alzheimer's research, demonstrating their commitment to advancing medical science. Teddy and Owen's relationship woes may bring on major turning points as personal tension begins to encroach on their professional lives.

Jules will also have an uncomfortable encounter with Dr. Beltran, which will likely add another layer of complexity to the hospital's dynamic.

Recap of Episode 11

In Episode 11, Grey Sloan Memorial grappled with intense ethical and emotional dilemmas. The episode centered on Tasha, an Alzheimer's patient in dire need of a liver transplant. Her wife, Evynn Moore, concealed Tasha's diagnosis to secure the organ, causing significant moral conflict among the medical team. Catherine Fox felt particularly betrayed by this breach of trust, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Teddy Altman, overwhelmed and dissatisfied with her marriage to Owen Hunt, found herself reflecting on her life choices. A heartfelt conversation with colleague Cass Beckman hinted at her desire for change in both her personal and professional spheres. Meanwhile, Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh navigated professional disagreements over patient care decisions.

Despite their initial conflicts, the pair reconciled by the end of the episode, strengthening their bond. Ben Warren also faced professional setbacks after a procedural misstep led to criticism from Miranda Bailey. This wake-up call pushed him to reflect on his approach and strive for personal growth.

In contrast, the interns, Blue and Lucas, made bold decisions by bending hospital rules to prioritize patient care. Their actions, though controversial, showcased Grey Sloan's enduring culture of innovation.

Grey's Anatomy season 21 continues to blend emotional storytelling with high-stakes medical drama. Episode 12 is expected to keep the balance going, with moments of tension, development, and emotion.

Catch the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy season 21 streaming on ABC.

