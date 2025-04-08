Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 14: Release date, time, where to watch, and and what to expect

Grey's Anatomy is one of the longest-running medical dramas on television. Similar to previous seasons, Grey's Anatomy season 21 mixes medical plotlines against the life stories of the interns and attendings at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Fans of the series are eagerly waiting for episode 14 to premiere on Thursday, April 10, at 10 PM ET on the ABC network.

In the aftermath of Episode 13's emotional rollercoaster, the next episode, Love in the Ice Age, guarantees more hard-hitting individual drama and heart-thumping surgical action. From interns getting in the groove to legacy doctors reaching personal turning points, Grey's Anatomy refreshes its formula but remains faithful to the elements everyone loves most.

Whether it's a diagnosis deemed impossible, a complicated relationship, or an instance of surprise and growth, Grey Sloan is still a place where the stakes are always life-and-death, and hearts are always on the line.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: When is it airing?

Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 14 will premiere on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET. The episode will first air on ABC.

If you miss it on Thursday, you can stream it from the next day. i.e. Friday on Hulu. Past seasons can be watched on Hulu and Netflix.

Here's a breakdown of the release times across major time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time ET (Eastern Time) Thursday, April 10 10:00 PM CT (Central Time) Thursday, April 10 9:00 PM MT (Mountain Time) Thursday, April 10 8:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) Thursday, April 10 7:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, April 11 2:00 AM CET (Central European) Friday, April 11 3:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Friday, April 11 7:30 AM

Still from the series(Image via YouTube/ABC)

What to expect in Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 14

On the next episode of Grey's Anatomy season 21, which is called Love in the Ice Age, viewers can anticipate an exciting blend of drama and medical dilemmas. The episode features the return of a very skilled surgeon, who has been invited by Dr. Miranda Bailey, and for whom this character holds great respect, bringing another wave of excitement and expectation to the hospital.

This guest role is likely to inspire both the crew and viewers. The action reaches a dramatic height when Teddy, Owen, Jules, and Ben join hands to treat a severely injured patient who has been impaled with an ice pick — a rare and emergent case that tests their skills and nerves. With lives at stake, the group needs to perform under extreme pressure, showcasing their surgical skill and emotional strength.

As always, the soap won't remain limited to the OR. Emotional complications, moral dilemmas, and issues of trust and intimacy are bound to unfold in tandem with the medicine.

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 13 recap

Episode 13 delivered vintage Grey's Anatomy emotional richness with a throwback spin. The interns bonded over after-work drinks at Joe's — a flashback to early seasons of the show. Several main characters also hit significant crossroads.

Amelia and Simone did battle in the OR for a high-stakes brain stimulation procedure on Molly, a memory-loss and seizure patient. Simone's instincts were telling her to abort the procedure, incurring Amelia's anger, but both women proved to have merit in their argument.

The argument was the wake-up call that Simone needed: genius is only to be matched with trust and discipline. Amelia, observing potential in her, still had her present the case jointly during Grand Rounds. Kwan's heart was broken when Molly confessed she could only be with him in the hope of gaining back her memory. The emotional damage set him wondering about everything.

Meanwhile, Lucas battled to make amends for his Sam Sutton blunder, appealing to Nick and Webber in the hope of overturning his intern-year repeat. Although Webber didn't come to his aid immediately, Lucas was a long way from throwing in the towel. Elsewhere, Jo finally confronted Marcus, who had been belittling her professionally in the name of kindness.

Inspired by Ben and the determination of a patient, Jo re-established her authority and boundaries, taking back her voice and career. And then, there was the messy issue of Teddy and Owen's open marriage experiment. While Teddy quit on a night with Cass, deciding it wouldn't repair her marriage, Owen plunged into a fling with Nora, a friend of a patient.

The disparity between their decisions promised significant turbulence down the road for their already vulnerable relationship. With compelling character arcs, complicated surgeries, and inner strife simmering over, Grey's Anatomy is engaging viewers. Episode 14 will be a mix of high-drama tension and emotional accounting.

Catch the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy season 21 streaming on ABC.

