Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Grey's Anatomy season 21 remains a top favorite among audiences with its nail-biting medical cases, gripping character development, and heartwarming storytelling. Season 21 has been as dramatic as they come, and episode 13, Don't You (Forget About Me), is guaranteed to be a thrilling episode as well. From high-stakes operations, unforeseen professional predicaments, and intensely personal dilemmas, the fans are set for an emotional ride.

As the season progresses, viewers have become more invested in the lives of the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Episode 13 is expected to showcase both medical brilliance and emotional conflicts, making it one of the most anticipated episodes of the season. Here’s everything about its release date, where to watch it, and what to expect.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Release date and time

Fans will not have to wait long to see the action that will take place on Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 13. The episode can be watched on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET on ABC.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time PST (Pacific Standard Time) April 3, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) April 3, 2025 8:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) April 3, 2025 9:00 PM EST (Eastern Standard Time) April 3, 2025 10:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) April 4, 2025 2:00 AM CET (Central European Time) April 4, 2025 3:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) April 4, 2025 7:30 AM

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Where to watch

Still from the series(Image via YouTube/ABC)

For viewers who want to catch the show the moment it comes on, ABC is still the main place to watch Grey's Anatomy. But if live viewing isn't in your plan, there are numerous other avenues for viewing as well, Hulu, ABC's Official Website & App, Disney+, and Hulu Bundle. Live TV Streaming Services Live ABC is also provided through services such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV for cable-less individuals.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Grey's Anatomy excels at the mix of professional medical dilemmas and deeply personal storylines, and Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 13 will not be an exception. The new episode promises to bring both high-stakes operations and personal conundrums, which will have audiences hooked to their screens.

Dr. Amelia Shepherd will be paired with Dr. Simone Griffith to carry out a pioneering brain operation. With lives at stake, the stakes will be high, and this alliance will be tested. Viewers can look forward to dramatic operating room scenes, as well as further insight into Amelia and Simone's professional relationship, showing both their strengths and weaknesses.

At the same time, Dr. Teddy Altman and Dr. Miranda Bailey will be going to a medical conference, which will turn out to be an unexpected experience when they meet Dr. Cass Beckman, played by Sophia Bush, a trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian and wife of cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. David Beckman, who confronts their assumptions.

Will this encounter result in confrontation, teamwork, or a big revelation? Viewers may look forward to intense dialogues, surprising plot turns, and possible showdowns as the characters struggle with the cutthroat medical terrain.

Also, Dr. Jo Wilson will be grappling with jealousy and self-doubt as she deals with her emotions towards a younger OB-GYN. This subplot will provide an emotional richness to the episode, highlighting Jo's inner conflict as she tries to balance her professional and personal life. Her plot will appeal to fans who enjoy the show's capacity to explore emotional nuances outside the operating room.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Summary of last episode

Last episode, tensions were high at Grey Sloan Memorial as doctors wrestled with both personal and professional challenges. Amelia grappled with a tough case that pushed her to the limit, while Meredith Grey reappeared at Grey Sloan Memorial in a bid to win the Blaisdell Grant for her Alzheimer's research. Her surprise arrival rocked the dynamics of the hospital, as she had to deal with professional and personal dilemmas.

While that was happening, Jo and Link's relationship went off the rails, leaving viewers wondering what the future holds for the couple. Link, with his life and work weighing on him, was faced with a dilemma in terms of patient care, further testing his relationship with Jo.

Dr. Bailey was opposed to a decision by the hospital board, positioning her for an impending power conflict in future episodes. Teddy and Owen endured more relationship drama with a patient case, causing them to address unfinished business in their relationship.

Meanwhile, the tensions escalated among the surgical team when a resident faced an arduous procedure that did not unfold as anticipated, and senior physicians argued about the ideal approach to deal with the issue and guide the future surgeons at Grey Sloan.

The episode concluded on a cliffhanger as an unexpected medical emergency in the ER had several doctors in a tizzy, setting up high stakes for Episode 13. As Grey's Anatomy season 21 keeps rolling, Episode 13 will surely deliver a blend of intense medical drama and very personal character developments.

Catch Grey's Anatomy season 21 on April 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET on ABC.

