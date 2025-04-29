All TV shows and movies for Amazon releasing in May 2025

Amazon Prime Video has several movies and shows lined up for release in May 2025, and fans are excited. One of the biggest projects arriving on the platform in the coming month will be available from May 1, 2025, onwards. This is Another Simple Favor, the highly anticipated second installment of the 2018 comedy thriller, A Simple Favor.

Ad

Also being added to the platform the same day are multiple movies that have found a following through the years since their release. Titles include Agent Cody Banks, All Quiet on the Western Front, All the Money in the World, National Lampoon's Animal House, and Barbershop. For a comprehensive list of titles arriving on Amazon Prime Video, continue reading.

All TV shows and movies on Amazon in May 2025

Ad

Trending

Ad

Thursday, May 1

Another Simple Favor

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

All Quiet on the Western Front

All the Money in the World

National Lampoon's Animal House

Are We There Yet?

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

The Beguiled

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Born on the Fourth of July

Cinderella Man

Coogan's Bluff

Dante's Peak

Death Wish

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Earthquake

The Exorcist

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fury

Gattaca

Get on Up

Her

Heroes

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

How High

In the Heat of the Night

It's Kind of a Funny Story

Jarhead

Jersey Boys

John Q

The Karate Kid

Legally Blonde

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Loving

Mallrats

Overboard

Play Misty for Me

R.I.P.D.

Ray

Ride Along

Space Cowboys

Starsky & Hutch

Traffic

Two Mules for Sister Sara

White House Down

You've Got Mail

Ad

Monday, May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Ad

Tuesday, May 6

David Spade: Dandelion

Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken

Thursday, May 8

Octopus!

Friday, May 9

Molly Mae: Behind It All (last three episodes)

Tuesday, May 20

Motorheads

Thursday, May 22

Earnhardt

Friday, May 23

Clarkson's Farm

Tuesday, May 27

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

September 5

The Fire Inside

Thursday, May 29

The Better Sister

Friday, May 30

Chomp Squad

Saturday, May 31

Good Boy

In conclusion

Amazon Prime Video has multiple projects lined up for release in May 2025 (Image via Getty)

While some of the projects scheduled to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in May are exclusive to the platform, others have been released previously and are being made available next month. From romance to thrillers to drama to biography, the audiences will get to witness and choose from a wide range of content next month.

Ad

As previously mentioned, Another Simple Favor starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively is perhaps the most highly anticipated movie being released on Amazon Prime Video in the upcoming month. David Spade's comedy special, Dandelion, is also among some of the highly anticipated original projects scheduled to arrive on the platform.

Besides the aforementioned projects, other original movies and TV shows arriving on Amazon Prime Video include Octopus!, Molly-Mae: Behind It All (final three episodes), Overcompensating, Motorheads, Earnhardt, Clarkson’s Farm Season 3, The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy, and The Better Sister.

Ad

Stay updated on the latest updates on TV shows and Movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More