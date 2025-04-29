  • home icon
All TV shows and movies for Amazon releasing in May 2025

By Sanchari Ghosh
Modified Apr 29, 2025 12:53 GMT
TV shows and Movies releasing in May 2025 (Images via Amazon Prime Video)
TV shows and Movies releasing in May 2025 (Images via Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video has several movies and shows lined up for release in May 2025, and fans are excited. One of the biggest projects arriving on the platform in the coming month will be available from May 1, 2025, onwards. This is Another Simple Favor, the highly anticipated second installment of the 2018 comedy thriller, A Simple Favor.

Also being added to the platform the same day are multiple movies that have found a following through the years since their release. Titles include Agent Cody Banks, All Quiet on the Western Front, All the Money in the World, National Lampoon's Animal House, and Barbershop. For a comprehensive list of titles arriving on Amazon Prime Video, continue reading.

All TV shows and movies on Amazon in May 2025

Thursday, May 1

  • Another Simple Favor
  • Agent Cody Banks
  • Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • All the Money in the World
  • National Lampoon's Animal House
  • Are We There Yet?
  • Babe
  • Babe: Pig in the City
  • Barbershop
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business
  • The Beguiled
  • Blood Diamond
  • Body of Lies
  • Boo! A Madea Halloween
  • Born on the Fourth of July
  • Cinderella Man
  • Coogan's Bluff
  • Dante's Peak
  • Death Wish
  • Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
  • Earthquake
  • The Exorcist
  • The Flintstones
  • The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
  • Fried Green Tomatoes
  • Fury
  • Gattaca
  • Get on Up
  • Her
  • Heroes
  • The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
  • The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
  • How High
  • In the Heat of the Night
  • It's Kind of a Funny Story
  • Jarhead
  • Jersey Boys
  • John Q
  • The Karate Kid
  • Legally Blonde
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • Loving
  • Mallrats
  • Overboard
  • Play Misty for Me
  • R.I.P.D.
  • Ray
  • Ride Along
  • Space Cowboys
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Traffic
  • Two Mules for Sister Sara
  • White House Down
  • You've Got Mail
Monday, May 5

  • The Peanut Butter Falcon

Tuesday, May 6

  • David Spade: Dandelion
  • Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken

Thursday, May 8

  • Octopus!

Friday, May 9

  • Molly Mae: Behind It All (last three episodes)

Tuesday, May 20

  • Motorheads

Thursday, May 22

  • Earnhardt

Friday, May 23

  • Clarkson's Farm

Tuesday, May 27

  • The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy
  • September 5
  • The Fire Inside

Thursday, May 29

  • The Better Sister

Friday, May 30

  • Chomp Squad

Saturday, May 31

  • Good Boy

In conclusion

Amazon Prime Video has multiple projects lined up for release in May 2025 (Image via Getty)
Amazon Prime Video has multiple projects lined up for release in May 2025 (Image via Getty)

While some of the projects scheduled to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in May are exclusive to the platform, others have been released previously and are being made available next month. From romance to thrillers to drama to biography, the audiences will get to witness and choose from a wide range of content next month.

As previously mentioned, Another Simple Favor starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively is perhaps the most highly anticipated movie being released on Amazon Prime Video in the upcoming month. David Spade's comedy special, Dandelion, is also among some of the highly anticipated original projects scheduled to arrive on the platform.

Besides the aforementioned projects, other original movies and TV shows arriving on Amazon Prime Video include Octopus!, Molly-Mae: Behind It All (final three episodes), Overcompensating, Motorheads, Earnhardt, Clarkson’s Farm Season 3, The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy, and The Better Sister.

Stay updated on the latest updates on TV shows and Movies as 2025 progresses.

