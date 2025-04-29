What is Another Simple Favor about? Release date, cast, and plot explored

Another Simple Favor premiered at the SXSW Festival on March 7, 2025, and is now making its OTT premiere this May. It is the second part of the film A Simple Favour (2018).

Ad

The film brings the duo, Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), back for a thrilling adventure on the Italian island of Capri. The plot will explore several twists and turns that come about as an extravagant wedding for Emily is about to take place on the island.

What is Another Simple Favor about?

Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers in Another Simple Favor (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

After the search for Emily by her husband, Sean (Henry Golding), and Stephanie, A Simple Favor ends in revealing a murder mystery with Emily as the culprit. While Emily is put behind bars, Stephanie manages to become a private detective with her success in solving the murder mystery.

Ad

Trending

Another Simple Favor begins when Emily is finally released from prison a few years later. She approaches Stephanie to become her maid of honor as she is getting married. Her beau is revealed to be a rich Italian business tycoon, arranging a huge wedding ceremony in Italy.

As Stephanie remains skeptical of Emily's intentions, she, accompanied by her friends, goes to the wedding to see the events unfold. While Emily's original family makes an entry at the wedding, mishaps, and mysteries keep sprouting up, which will be explored in detail in the movie.

Ad

When and where is Another Simple Favor releasing?

Blake Lively as Emily Nelson in Another Simple Favor (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Another Simple Favor is set to release on May 1, 2025. There is no theatrical release for it, with the film exclusively releasing on Amazon Prime Video. The first part of the film series, A Simple Favor, can also be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

Amazon Prime Video comes as part of the Amazon Prime membership. Viewers can enjoy the services at $14.99 per month. A yearly membership plan for the same is priced at $139. Only Prime Video membership can be purchased at $8.99 per month.

A Simple Favor is available on Amazon Prime Video with rent and buy options. The film can be rented for $3.99 and bought for $4.99.

Exploring the cast and crew of the film

Ad

Paul Feig, who also spearheaded the making of the first film, returns as the director of Another Simple Favor. Stephanie is played by Anna Kendrick, and Blake Lively takes the role of Emily Nelson. Henry Golding makes a comeback in the movie as Sean Townsend.

Following their presence in the first movie, characters such as Detective Summerville (Bashir Salahuddin), Darren (Andrew Rannells), Stacy (Kelly McCormack), Miles (Joshua Satine), and Nicky (Ian Ho) make a return in the second adventure.

Ad

Emily's Italian fiancé, Dante Versano, is portrayed by Michele Morrone. Other actors in the film include Allison Janney, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, Elena Sofia Ricci, Aparna Nancherla, and more.

Exploring the trailer of Another Simple Favor

Ad

The trailer gives a glimpse into the hilarious and thrilling mystery that will unfold as Stephanie and Emily meet again. The trailer starts with Stephanie reading an excerpt from her book on Emily's case at a gathering, recalling her initial friendship and the subsequent turn of events.

Emily suddenly enters the venue, shocking everyone. She asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor as Emily is set to tie the knot in Italy. While the scene cuts to Stephanie's trip to Italy as Emily's maid of honor, the setting of Capri and Emily's rich fiancé are introduced.

Ad

Stephanie doubts Emily's plans and confronts her to know her real intentions. While Emily doesn't respond if this is revenge for being imprisoned, viewers' intrigue is sparked regarding what the film entails.

With wedding festivities in full swing and several unique guests present, mysterious occurrences take place, further complicating the situation. The trailer ends on this note, preparing viewers for what this film is set to bring them.

Watch Another Simple Favor on May 1, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More